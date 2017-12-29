Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

He looks utterly confident as he rehearses with a full orchestra in the studio. With funny asides and nary a drop of sweat Frank Sinatra nails this classic song and shows non-believers like myself why he is so highly regarded. The song, “It Was A Very Good Year,” is one I think we all know. If it was recorded today the title might have to be altered to reflect our harsh initiation to the Trump era. Very good hardly cuts it.

Sinatra was a teen idol who kept his original bobby-socks fans while he conquered the rest of the world. Widely accepted as one of the giants of American song, I came to him reluctantly after a lifetime of not getting it. I’ve always liked him better as an actor, never falling completely in love with his singing. But what to do with the constant praise from artists I admired, like Bob Dylan and Tony Bennett? You might be surprised to know it was mutual admiration between Sinatra and Dylan. Sinatra said some nice things about him. That might explain the slightly baffling series of quasi-Frank projects Dylan has made in recent years. Maybe I was missing something?

I had my reasons for resisting his charms for so long, and they only intensify in a time when the #metoo movement has made artists and their lives very difficult to judge separately. Sinatra with his mob connections and boorish behaviour, was a classic chauvinist. He had a lot of Vegas in him. I’ve had to learn to compartmentalize the contradictions of some of my favorite misbehaving artists and entertainers. It’s a necessary evil — I simply can’t do without their inspiring work. In the case of Jerry Lee Lewis, where murder has long been suspected and asshole-ism confirmed, I have to remind myself that, however vile they may be, villains are still human, capable of occasional moments of redemption. Enjoy the sinner’s music and condemn the sins.

In Sinatra’s case I was less inclined to forgive. He went from being the golden boy of theinner circle to a pretty outspoken conservative, backing his former foe,. He also expressed contempt for rock and roll, a big no-no for a guy like me. He might as well have been. But the nagging suspicion he was great, no matter how much I didn’t want to admit it, was always there.

I had a free pass to see either him or The Clash the fateful night they appeared next door to each other at Milwaukee’s Auditorium and Arena. Tough choice, but I finally went with Frank. I was pretty sure The Clash would be around for a long time and Sinatra wouldn’t. Turns out I was wrong. I went with my friend, Jim Kishline and his mother Dorothy, who was in the right demographic to have crushed on him when she was young. I so wanted to like it, but unfortunately, he looked like a guy phoning it in. Walking the perimeter of the stage, accepting roses from his adoring fans and clutching the lyrics to the abysmal “L.A. Is My Lady,” a song so average he couldn’t bother to memorize it, he seemed bored, or maybe tired. Wish I’d seen The Clash instead.

The casual cool he and the rest of the Rat Pack traded in was one generation too early for me. An easy target for SNL comics like Joe Piscopo and the brilliant Phil Hartman. But the real Sinatra looks in this video like a guy who did his homework and earned the right to swagger. The song, a reminiscence on life as a Don Juan, was written by Erwin Drake. Somehow it manages, despite the obvious time-stamp, to sound timeless. The musty concept manages to conflate wine and women in a way that is sure to offend modern sensibilities, but disbelief melts before a miraculous chord progression and a melody you only have to hear once. The seductive power of great music, is on display here. The song is also helped by words that are the work of an old school master:

When I was seventeen

It was a very good year

It was a very good year for small town girls

And soft summer nights

We’d hide from the lights

On the village green

When I was seventeen

When I was twenty-one

It was a very good year

It was a very good year for city girls

Who lived up the stair

With all that perfumed hair

And it came undone

When I was twenty-one

When I was thirty-five

It was a very good year

It was a very good year for blue-blooded girls

Of independent means

We’d ride in limousines

Their chauffeurs would drive

When I was thirty-five

But now the days grow short

I’m in the autumn of the year

And now I think of my life as vintage wine

From fine old kegs

From the brim to the dregs

And it poured sweet and clear

It was a very good year

© Erwin Drake

Very crafty and wise — it’s a picture well painted, tracing the ascent from small town to blue-blooded girls in limousines, a kind of American aspirational arc. The overall effect is one of romance as luxury — I’m surprised Cadillac hasn’t used it in their ads. The sublime atmosphere has everything to do with Gordon Jenkins’ dazzling arrangement. At the Chairman’s request, he didn’t cut corners when the call went out for string players.

Sinatra always had gorgeous settings behind him, in his movies and his music. He was confident enough to place his talent out front and acts like he belongs exactly where he is as he dives into this classic. Watching this video you sense a tinge of weariness creeping in, is it his or the character’s? This record was something of a comeback, a bright spot for him and his followers a couple decades before before the brusque and macho Sinatra heard on “I Did It My Way.” It’s closer to the after-hours mood of his early 50’s records and those, I have to say, I always liked.

Sadly, this song could easily be Trump’s personal favorite. You can almost hear it in the background as you contemplate the disturbing image of him lounging in a too-short terry cloth robe. Yes, it was a very good year for the playboy president, I’m sorry to report, but you have to suspect a large helping of comeuppance is coming. Maybe 2018 we’ll be our very good year.