Milwaukee’s tallest apartment building has reached its peak height. A ceremonial fake tree was lifted to the top of Northwestern Mutual’s 34-floor 7Seventy7 to celebrate placing the top piece of steel in the building.

When complete, the $100 million project will rise 34 floors and include 322 high-end apartments, 1,400 parking spaces and extensive first-floor commercial space. The project is slated to open to residents in Summer 2018.

The tower, which includes 14 penthouse apartments on the upper floors, will include “a 9th floor rooftop swimming pool, an outdoor fire pit, an indoor golf simulator, a large fitness center and an amenities room on the 34th floor,” according to a release by the company. The apartments will be located on the upper 25 floors in the building with tenants parking in underground levels of the garage.

Apartments will be a mix of one, two and three bedroom units.

The huge number of parking spaces in the building is needed to accommodate the company’s new 32-floor Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project. The 1.1-million-square-foot office complex includes no significant parking component. It opened on August 21st (see inside).

The apartment tower and parking garage are being designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz. CD Smith is leading the general contracting. Magnusson Klemencic Associates is providing structural engineering services for the project.

Northwestern Mutual acquired and demolished a number of buildings on the block over many years to assemble the site, including The Vermont Apartments and Hollitz Building as well as buildings at 604 E. Mason St., 624 E. Mason St., 771 N. Van Buren St. and 795 N. Van Buren St.

You can watch the building rise by viewing our coverage from this year (November, October, July, May and March) and November 2016.

Photo Gallery

Renderings

