Urban Milwaukee Annual Traffic Hits 6 Million

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Last night, Urban Milwaukee’s readership hit six million pageviews for the 2017 year. That’s up from 5.4 million in 2016 with still a week to grow.

Urban Milwaukee’s traffic has risen tremendously in the last seven years, as we grew from a niche publication with about 200,000 total pageviews in 2011 to an online daily with more than 6 million annual page views publishing more than 35 stories and 70 press releases per week.

“We are thrilled with our growth, and expect continued growth in the coming year,” says Urban Milwaukee president Jeramey Jannene. “We are tremendously grateful to our readers and to all those who have decided to become members.”

To celebrate our new record, we are offering special deal: become an Urban Milwaukee member for just $6 a month for the next year. But you have to act quickly: the deal is only through tomorrow: you must sign up by Friday, December 22 at 11:59 p.m.

That’s a 33 percent discount on our normal price for membership. You can join using the code “sixmillion.” And what will you get for becoming a member?:

Invitations to our beer bashes. Though sometimes the drink of choice varies. We recently toured and sampled beer at Gathering Place Brewery and before that had a Classic Cocktail Night at Milwaukee Chophouse.

Behind-the-scenes tours of new, under-construction and classic Milwaukee buildings. Coming in 2018: a tour of the Masonic Center slated for conversion to a hotel and a tour of the transformative, downtown North End complex.

The chance to get free tickets to concerts, festivals and other events. In 2017 we’ve given away tickets to Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair, the Florentine Opera, Milwaukee Film Festival, Pridefest, Early Music Now and even Bublr Bikes passes.

Members can also get an environment free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience, a better, faster photo browser on the website, and access to an advertising-free email daily or weekly email.

Many members see their contribution as akin to a subscription: to help support a publication they like and help us expand our coverage. And to assure that Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait.

The list price for all that is $9 month, but this week you can celebrate our 6 million record by claiming the discounted membership of $6 per month for the first year. Signing up is easy, just use the code “sixmillion” to get your discounted membership.

This is not a paywall, but simply an option for readers who like the idea of becoming Urban Milwaukee insiders who get invited to special, editorial-oriented events. Or who simply want to support a valued publication. Readers who don’t want to subscribe won’t notice any changes in the publication and will continue to view ads that also help support Urban Milwaukee.

Meantime we pledge to all readers our commitment to continue building a fiercely independent publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city. If you think that’s important or you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you will consider becoming a member.

And Happy Holidays!