Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

At the shopping mall they’re worried you may not be joyful enough. So they pipe in cheer from Pandora, Spotify or one of the other wonder sites that give music away. You get what you pay for and in this case, it’s sappy retreads of Christmas standards chirped by ingenues over bubbly digitized beats. Enforced cheer. The threat to my sanity is dire and it keeps my visits very focused. I rarely spend more than a song or two in any of these places — maybe that’s the idea. Keep the horrible music pumping so customers grab something and rush to the register.

But I do believe in Christmas music. It’s restorative to listen to the songs I like after the annual scramble through Retail Wonderland. One infallible tonic to the woes of the marketplace has always been the Charlie Brown Christmas album by that most accessible of hipsters, Vince Guaraldi. Full of sweet, joyful piano jazz that’s low on challenging concepts and intimidating technique, it never fails to revive the spirit.

Guaraldi, whose name I’ve just learned to spell, was a San Francisco musician with a singular gift. He had chops galore, but he refused to trot them out to impress the wrong people. The only thing flashy about him was his mustache, a droopy hybrid that was half walrus and half handlebar. Despite this facial distraction, he was capable of making profoundly emotional statements that were as natural and easy as a talk with grandma.This reassuring manner was especially evident in his hit “Cast Your Fate To The Wind,” one of the rare jazz instrumentals to cross over to the pop charts. Maybe its harmonic simplicity is what allowed the listeners such easy access. In fact, he may have created a genre with that song — you might call it Folk Jazz. It was this song that caught the ear of producer Bill Mendelson, who would hire Guaraldi for the project that made him a household name.

With Coca-Cola as a sponsor and a very tight deadline, there was little reason to think “A Charlie Brown Christmas” would be the success it was. With the producer insisting on no laugh track and Charles Schultz adamant on a scene where Linus reads from the bible, the TV special was written off before it aired as sure-fire loser. The good guys won this time, though. It went on to be one of the biggest surprises in TV history, winning an Emmy. The soundtrack sold close to 4 million copies and the song “Christmas Time Is Here,” with last minute, back-of-the-envelope lyrics by Mendelson, was covered by scores of artists.

Christmas time is here

Happiness and cheer

Fun for all that children call

Their favorite time of year

Snowflakes in the air

Carols everywhere

Olden times and ancient rhymes

Of love and dreams to share

Sleigh bells in the air

Beauty everywhere

Yuletide by the fireside

And joyful memories there

Christmas time is here

families drawing near

Oh, that we could always see

Such spirit through the year

Sleigh bells in the air

beauty everywhere

Yuletide by the fireside

and joyful memories there

Christmas time is here

Families drawing near

oh that we could always see

such spirit in the year

© Vince Guaraldi / Lee Mendelson

In fine and simple language, and a tight rhyme scheme, the lyrics capture some of the charm of the strip. Peanuts has endured for a lot of reasons: the beauty of Schulz’s wobbly, Parkinsonian line, the lack of adult characters and, as much as anything, just how much of himself the author of the strip poured into his melancholy hero, Charlie Brown. Emotional complexity was not something you saw in the daily strips — this round headed kid was a real hurtin’ unit and a trailblazer to boot. His less-than-sympathetic therapist, Lucy, is believable too, as were all the kids. The most fabulous character, Snoopy, is the canine exception that proves the rule.

This delicate, snow-globe world Schulz created would have been poorly served by banjos or brass. As Charlie Brown meanders through the story, never really all the way to happy or sad, he seems so much more than a cartoon. To get the music wrong would have been a crime. Thankfully, Vince Guaraldi was the right man for the job. For this song he crafted a harmonic sequence that imitates the slow downward drift of snowflakes almost as well another highlight from the record, “Skating.” This gentle unwinding suits the mood well.

Guaraldi was richly rewarded for his work on this project and so was his audience. This is the kind of exchange that occasionally makes the music business seem virtuous. Don’t look for it though as you traipse through the big box stores wishing you were somewhere else. But when you hit bottom remember to remind yourself how easy it is to un-Scrooge yourself with the right music.

And maybe a hot toddy.