Let Professionals Run State Elections
Partisan dismantling of non-partisan Elections Commission will hurt system, damage democracy.
It is troubling to see the John Doe investigations and fallout back in the news as it has escalated to the point where legislative leaders are calling for Elections Commission Administrator Mike Haas and other officials to resign, despite no accusations of wrongdoing or any recommendation by the DOJ for their resignation.
The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin trust the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to be able to evaluate their staff and make decisions about their ability to maintain nonpartisanship of our elections.
Under Haas’ leadership, the Elections Commission has successfully administered the 2016 statewide presidential recount, implemented online voter registration, provided training for clerks across the state on changes in election law, and implemented a new statewide voter database and election administration system. The League has interfaced with Mr. Haas and other WEC staff in our voter service work and always found them to be helpful, nonpartisan, and highly professional.
Our commitment to an adequately funded Wisconsin Elections Commission with strong leadership has only grown stronger in the face of recent challenges. Faith in our election system is a bedrock of democracy. We need to work on strengthening voter confidence in the system, so that citizens feel, as they rightly should, that their vote matters and will be counted. Casting doubt on the process, by unduly trying to dismantle the leadership of the agency responsible for running our elections, is not keeping voters’ interests at heart. It harms the whole system.
Call off the attack on the Elections Commission and Ethics Commission staff who are not implicated in the recent DOJ report and let them do their jobs.
Erin Grunze is the Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government. There are 19 local Leagues in Wisconsin. Follow @LWV_WI on Twitter.
Op-Ed
One thought on “Op Ed: Let Professionals Run State Elections”
Erin Grunze appeal contains an implicit assumption. That assumption is that Wisconsin Republicans and their corporate and right-wing backers want accessible and fair elections. There isn’t much evidence to support that assumption. Walkerism, a bush league prototype for Trumpism, is grounded in gerrymandering, voter suppression, vast amounts of dark money, fanning the flames of racial animus, and a truth-destroying media strategy. The goal isn’t just winning elections. It is permanent corporate and Republican control of the state.
And, there is a subtext. At some point, maybe we are at that point, as will be the case in Washington, Wisconsin Republicans will not be able to relinquish power because loss of control will open the floodgates to investigations and revelations of the scale of self-dealing and corruption that has occurred. Even cynics are likely to be surprised by those revelations.