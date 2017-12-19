Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Information about a crime victim’s mental health that is crucial to a jury reaching a fair verdict in a criminal case would be withheld from the jury unless the victim gave permission for it to be used in court, under a bill moving forward in the State Legislature.

The bill would upend the current standard for introducing a victim’s mental health records into court.

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in Madison before the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

The existing standard, known as Schiffra-Green, was set by the State Supreme Court in 2002. It requires the defendant seeking the record to provide “a specific factual basis demonstrating a reasonable likelihood that the records contain relevant information necessary to a determination of guilt or innocence and is not merely cumulative to other evidence available to the defendant.”