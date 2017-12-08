Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Another stunning photo of a city contractor job site has emerged. This time it’s not guns being brandished, but a cooler with a Confederate Flag and Ku Klux Klan stickers affixed to it, both associated with white supremacy. The job site belongs to American Sewer Service according to Alderman Robert Bauman, who represents the area where the photo was taken. American Sewer is the same contractor whose employees were photographed carrying firearms last week. Those employees were disciplined, with the one brandishing the firearm reportedly terminated. The city is considering legislation to ban contractors from carrying firearms, similar to regulations for city employees.

“Obviously this contractor has a problem recruiting employees who are comfortable working in Milwaukee,” Bauman told Urban Milwaukee in an interview. He expects a discussion by council members about bringing the contract work in-house so the city could focus on hiring city residents to do it. According to the 2010 US Census, 40 percent of city residents are of African-American descent, while 17.3 percent are Latino or Hispanic and 3.5 percent are Asian, while 37.5 percent are white. It is a majority-minority city, making it a curious place to display white supremacist messages.

The photo was posted to Facebook by Sam Singleton-Freeman as part of a series of images of the job site at N. 25th St. and W. Wells St. Bauman, who lives just blocks from the job site, said “I saw the work going on this morning, but obviously not the cooler.”

Singleton-Freeman’s post says “I ran into this about 2pm today at 25th and Wells. I asked one of the workers who they work for, he said they work for a contractor but he wouldn’t tell me the name of the company. One of the workers had on a union hoodie, too. Black contractors and workers should be getting these jobs, not Klan supporters.”

Department of Public Works‘ spokesperson Sandy Rusch Walton says the city is still investigating the incident at this time, but did confirm that the cooler is believed to belong to an employee of American Sewer Services.

American Service Service had not returned a request for comment at the time of publication.