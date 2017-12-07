MANDI Finalists Are Celebrated

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Finalists for the Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation, better known as the MANDIs, were announced Tuesday during LISC Milwaukee’s holiday celebration. Two new categories were added this year: the Chase Economic Development Award, for economic and business development, and the Northwestern Mutual Collaboration Award.

LISC is still seeking nominees for the Northwestern Mutual award. Donsia Strong Hill, executive director of LISC Milwaukee, said the award will go to two or more community-based organizations who worked together on a program or project.

About 80 people attended the event at Mr. J’s Lounge, 4610 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.

All of the finalists will be eligible for the Wells Fargo People’s Choice Award. Members of the public will be able to vote online to select the winners. Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service hosts the voting, which will begin on March 1.

The finalists for the MANDIs, presented by U.S. Bank in partnership with LISC Milwaukee, were selected after a public nomination process and review by a committee of community leaders representing public, private and philanthropic organizations. Two finalists were named for each category, down from three in the past.

Winners, which receive $1,000, will be announced on Thursday, March 15, at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The dinner typically draws more than 800 attendees and is considered one of the highlight events of the year for local developers, lenders, representatives of nonprofits and other stakeholders.

Below are the MANDI 2018 finalists announced in each category:

The Brewers Community Foundation Public Space Award recognizes a public space that helps build the community.

Fondy Park

Riverwest24 bike race

The BMO Harris Cornerstone Award recognizes an organization or program for its commitment and effectiveness over time.

Artists Working in Education

Healthy Neighborhood Initiative Community Improvement Program (HNI/CIP)

The Chase Economic Development Award for economic and business development

Northwest Side Community Development Corp. North Side revitalization

Menomonee Valley revitalization

The Northern Trust Navigator Award recognizes an individual for leadership and collaboration.

The PNC Bank Trail Blazer Award recognizes an innovative approach to a community problem.

LBWN Block Projects Menu

Safe & Sound Community Programs

The State Farm Building Blocks Award recognizes a real estate project that advances the community.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service