More than 120 people filled the Wauwatosa Lions Club auditorium to hear Willy Porter and surprise guest Carmen Nickerson perform for a County Grounds Coalition potluck social on Friday, Dec. 1.

Coalition volunteers had to hunt up extra chairs and tables to accommodate the overflow crowd, but ran out of space as supporters continued to stream in, packing the room and lining the walls and the hallway outside. They were there for the music, but also to support the coalition’s campaign to save the County Grounds’ remaining natural areas from the developer’s bulldozer.

Porter followed with a dazzling display of guitar wizardry, including an acknowledgment of the cause that brought him there with a few well-chosen lyric changes.

His recording and touring partner, singer Carmen Nickerson, joined him halfway through the concert, harmonizing with Porter, then soloing on a few songs of her own.

The night’s host, coalition steering committee member Dale Dulberger, thanked the crowd for not only attending the concert, but joining the movement to save the county grounds, “turning out in scores, even hundreds, whenever we needed you.”

Our photos capture the spirit of the event.

