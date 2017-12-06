Don’t Legalize Marijuana
Kids who overdose on hard drugs all started with pot.
I am a clinical pharmacist who has watched and studied drug use for 50 years, and this idea scares me to death.
The FBI predicts 65,000 overdoses for our kids this year, and tolerance of marijuana and recreational drugs is putting them in morgues. A Wall Street Journal article this fall wrote about morgues filling up with so many victims they have to rent refrigerator trucks to store our dead kids.
Here in Wisconsin? A headline in the Kenosha News, “Ten overdose deaths last month in Kenosha.” Front page stories in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about fathers losing their kids to overdose deaths. Or the personal stories I’ve heard from friends about relatives and kids they knew who overdosed. They all had been using pot to start.
And if that’s not enough, drug-impaired driving is way up, with Colorado leading the way. You may have seen the video of Tiger Woods, arrested for a drug DUI.
The fact is that among those who use recreational drugs to get high, a certain number will then experiment with harder drugs and some will eventually go to the morgue. Media coverage blames prescription drugs, but the overwhelming research shows that most started on pot, from curiosity and peer pressure. Does everyone really think that prescription drugs in grade and high school are causing the problem, or is it pot?
But addiction is something that comes from something you take because you like it: alcohol, cigarettes or pot.
Pot by itself, for those who can control it, does not lead to heroin deaths. But those starting out looking for a high start looking for a bigger high and peer pressure pushes many kids who are way too immature to handle this to try other drugs. Check out the HBO special “Addiction,” or the classic Frank Sinatra film, The Man with the Golden Arm, or musicians like Chet Baker and Ray Charles.
It’s simple logic: Kids try pot due to peer pressure or curiosity, get excited about the high, then go on to a bigger drug, get hooked, and eventually overdose. Who knows what’s in the dose they’re injecting? How about those pills? Quality control is nonexistent.
Do people really think they can inhale something into their lungs, and it is not going to adversely affect their lungs and brains? The high you get is because something in your brain has changed, so why would you think this is not going to cause long-term changes? And don’t forget girls and young women are more vulnerable because of smaller size and weight. Women digest drugs differently.
And now Rep. Melissa Sargent wants to legalize pot, then tax it so we have more money for the state to spend. Maybe dead kids don’t bother her.
Why would we want to do this? To fill up our morgues, like Colorado, where they have seen giant increases in overdose deaths and DUIs?
The last few years have seen an explosion of drug-related deaths because of tolerance for recreational drug use. I’m sick of watching people die in rehab, from drug-destroyed bodies. I think we can all agree we don’t want to lose 71,000 kids to opioids. The question is how is this happening, and what we can do about it?
Bob Dohnal, RPh, is the Publisher of the Wisconsin Conservative Digest and has worked as a Clinical Pharmacist in nursing homes and rehab for 50 years.
8 thoughts on “Op Ed: Don’t Legalize Marijuana”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bob, do everyone a favor and never write another op-ed again. You must be the Wisconsin Conservative Digest poster thta always comments here. My goodness you are crazy.
The author of this amazing article has a conflict of interest. Head Pharmacist at Dohnal Drug Company.
Is this a serious article? Why would UM even publish something like this, its laughable.
Bob Dohnal’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bob.dohnal.7
More lies, fear mongering, propoganda and misinformation from the prohibitionists. It’s getting sad. The “gateway theory” has been debunked time and time again. Didn’t the kids start by drinking beer anyways? So beer is the real “gateway drug”. Perhaps we should bring back alcohol prohibition and turn all the craft brewers in the state back into criminals? Do we want the beer barons and gangsters running the black market for alcohol again? NO! Do we want the gangsters and cartels running the billion dollar cannabis industry industry in Wisconsin anymore? Answer: No! A strong bipartisan majority of Wisconsinites want cannabis to be safe, tested, taxed, regulated and legalized for Responsible Adult Use, just like alcohol. We know that the vast majority, meaning many millions of Americans who use cannabis responsibly, never, ever turn into heroin junkies!?
This fear mongering must end. We cannot remove all risk from a free society anyways and we should not try. Prohibition has been an abject undeniable FAILURE! We have wasted billions of dollars and millions of lives by fighting the war on cannabis. Have we win yet? NO! We the People of Wisconsin are sick and tired of the prohibitionists’ lies and fear mongering. 80 years of cannabis prohibition have proven it to be a total failure. All it has accomplished is enriching black market purveyors at civil society’s expense, wasted billions of dollars, ruined many good, loving, caring, hardworking people’s lives and yet cannabis is in every school, in every neighborhood and in every city in Wisconsin! The prohibitionists can’t even keep it out of prisons in the state how are they going to keep it off the street? Answer: They aren’t! Let’s regulate this billion dollar industry so we can better keep it away from kids, so sick people can get their medicine and responsible adults can choose the safer, healthier alternative of cannabis and enjoy their basic civil rights. Let’s use the tax dollars to reinvest in our schools, education and our infrastructure, Lord knows we need it after Walker has divested and defunded them.
Just because cannabis is legal dies not mean you have to do it if you don’t want. For example, alcohol is legal but I don’t drink. Cigarettes are legal but I don’t smoke. Gambling is legal but I don’t gamble. Abortion is legal but I wouldn’t get one. Junk food is legal but I don’t eat it. Shouldn’t responsible adults decide what they do with their lives and bodies not the Big Government? It’s time to end the abject undeniable failure of cannabis prohibition and the draconian laws that underpin it including ending the racist, Jim Crow style enforcement in Wisconsin! Write or call your representatives and tell them to support Melissa Sargent’s legalization bill and to support Rep. Jarchow’s decriminalization bill. Then, next year, vote out the career politician and #1 Prohibitionist in the state, Scott Walker.
Enough lives have been ruined needlessly, not by cannabis but by the failed prohibition of it.
Call and write your representatives.
Dump Walker 2018. Legalize cannabis!
Hey Bob,
Would you agree that marijuana use has resulted in fewer deaths than alcohol or tobacco use?
Would you agree that if marijuana was legalized, it could be regulated. This would solve the problem you stated, “Who knows what’s in the dose they’re injecting? How about those pills? Quality control is nonexistent.” Quality control is non-existent because it’s illegal.
Please link proof of increased overdoses and DUI’s in Colorado. In fact, opponents of Marijuana legalization have been saying this for awhile and it is just not the case. see here: https://www.cato.org/publications/policy-analysis/dose-reality-effect-state-marijuana-legalizations
Please help me understand your statement here: “Do people really think they can inhale something into their lungs, and it is not going to adversely affect their lungs and brains?” This is the same with tobacco, but you are ok with this being legal for 18 year olds?
Of course, people don’t want children to die. I encourage you to look up the fallacy that is the backbone of your post: the gateway drug fallacy. I urge you to understand that Marijuana is safer than Alcohol and Tobacco, surely your Pharmaceutical experience would lead you to believe the evidence.
Marijuana is currently listed as a schedule 1 drug by the DEA, right next to heroin, and meth. It is obvious to anyone who has looked at the numbers that heroin and meth cause many more deaths than marijuana, I’m certain you’d agree. If a drug that has never resulted in one single overdose (marijuana) stays as schedule 1, don’t you think the cities youth will doubt the danger of other schedule 1 drugs? It is dangerous to group marijuana with actual deadly drugs. We don’t want our children thinking heroin is as safe as marijuana. This leads to more heroin use.
Your argument would keep marijuana illegal. It would keep the quality control of marijuana in the hands of drug dealers who don’t have to get FDA approval for the substances they sell. If we don’t legalize, ignorance about marijuana will continue, and so will misuse. Government regulation is the safest option.
Is this guy one of those guys that’s been pushing poison opioids for decades and now that everyone is hooked he’s blaming marijuana? Talk about reefer madness, this is NUTS! How about talking to your kids honestly for once instead of fear mongering? When you lie to kids, once they find out you were lying they don’t believe you anymore and bad things can happen. Implying Melissa Sargent doesn’t care about dead kids is just dispicable. Perhaps there is, what in psychology is called “projection” going on here? Deep in this sad, old disturbed man’s subconscious perhaps he feels guilt from his decades of doling out addictive, deadly, poison opioids so he needs to project that on others. Who knows? One things for sure, this is the dumbest most specious nonsense I have ever read online and that’s saying a lot.
Legalize it Wisconsin!
Wow. Just wow. All anecdotal examples to support a simply false premise.
Bob, your time would be better spent trying to reinstate Prohibition for all your same reasons.