A wave of new construction is reshaping the former Pabst Brewery. The biggest project underway is the construction of two apartment buildings. Indiana-based Milhaus is developing the two buildings, known as Vim and Vigor, totaling 274 units. The words vim and vigor have long been associated with the Pabst brand.

One building, which will include 7,000 square-feet of retail space, 110 apartments and 130 parking spaces, is being developed on the northeast corner of N. 10th St. and W. Juneau Ave. and has reached its maximum height. The second building, for which the second floor is being framed out, is under construction at the northwest corner of N. 10th St. and W. McKinley Ave. That building will include 164 apartments and 170 parking spaces.

Joseph Lee & Associates is serving as the project architect. Greenfire Management Services is leading the construction of the buildings. Blair Williams‘ WiRED Properties is consulting with Milhaus on the project.

The buildings are scheduled for completion in summer 2018. The project has an estimated cost of $45 million.

Future residents will find a new amenity when they move in. Preservation Park opened two weeks ago just across W. Juneau Ave. from one of the buildings. The park, which honors Pabst’s history with a walkway complete with embedded artifacts, joins Zilber Park in adding green space to the former factory complex.

We last profiled the project in mid-July as part of a look at the many changes happening at The Brewery. The area is much busier now then it was in 2006 when the late Joseph Zilber acquired the abandoned complex. A host of other projects are underway in the complex, from a Hyatt Place hotel that recently topped off to a new brewery in a former warehouse. Work has also resumed on the redevelopment of the former Malt House into 118 apartments.

Photos

Renderings

