Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Who will take over the space formerly occupied by Pastiche restaurant, which moved from Bay View some time ago? The plans for BV 3001 Restaurant and Lounge to open here have been scrapped. Now, new tenant Charmice Dodson is planning a casual bar and restaurant called Belli’s Bistro & Spirits. The restaurant’s name comes from Dodson’s grandmother, Orie Bell Dodson, whose family recipes will also inspire the menu.

Lori Fredrich of OnMilwaukee has a preview of Dodson’s plans:

Although the menu is still in development, Dodson says she’ll be hiring an established chef to execute Belli’s Bistro and Spirits menu, which will feature comfort food staples like fried chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits along with more upscale entrees like pan-seared salmon and peppercorn steak. Meanwhile the bar will serve a selection of both classic and specialty cocktails. Meanwhile, the upstairs portion of the restaurant, which formerly held the Pastiche wine shop, will be used as a venue for poetry readings, karaoke and private events.

Comfort food and poetry? Get ready Bay View. Dodson plans a January 2018 opening for the bistro.

BrownStone Social Lounge Coming to Downtown

SkyBox Lounge owner Corey Smith has an “upscale urban lounge and eatery” slated for Downtown. BrownStone Social Lounge will be opening at 524 N. Water St. on Friday, Dec 1.

OMC’s Molly Snyder delves into the “relaxing and elegant experience” diners can expect:

The goal of the lounge…is to offer an intimate space featuring small plates (both sweet and savory), a high-end drink menu specializing in classic and unique cocktails, live entertainment and hookah service. There will be a special Wednesday night happy hour that will focus on appealing to Downtown professionals. The classy-yet-cozy decor includes couches, comfy chairs, a fireplace, artwork and “an all-around dope vibe for individuals 25 and up.”

The lounge will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Texas de Brazil at Mayfair Mall

Texas de Brazil, a “Churrascaria Steakhouse,” has just opened at Mayfair Mall (2550 N. Mayfair Rd.), according to a press release from the company. The Brazilian-style steakhouse’s newest location is its first in Wisconsin.

Here’s what patrons can expect from the “churrasco and rodizio-style dining” experience, the release notes:

At all Texas de Brazils, gauchos use the time-honored methods of grilling meats over charcoal, resulting in savory aroma and exceptional flavor. When guests are ready to begin sampling the meats, a red and green disc on the table allows each to pace service. Green indicates to the gauchos when additional servings are welcome while red indicates a break is needed. This style of service helps make the dining experience fit into a tight schedule or a relaxed and leisurely meal with friends, family, and business associates. Adult dinner costs: $42.99/Salad area only: $24.99; Children 6-12: 50% discount from dinner pricing; children 3-5: $5; 2 and under dine free. Prices do not include alcohol, featured items, desserts, beverages or applicable taxes… The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections.

Texas de Brazil is a family owned restaurant with 56 locations in the U.S. and around the world. Restaurant hours are 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

FreshFin Poke Opening in Brookfield

A third Milwaukee area FreshFin Poke is slated to arrive in Spring 2018. Joining its East side and Third Ward predecessors, the new fast-casual restaurant will be opening far from the other two, in The Corners of Brookfield, the luxury shopping mall at 20111 W. Bluemound Rd.

Lori Fredrich spoke with co-owner Nate Arkush about how the third FreshFin will compare:

According to Arkush, the Brookfield will have a similar look and feel to the East Side location. The menu will be the same, including signature bowls and the option to build-your-own poke bowls. Hours will also reflect those at the East Side location, with service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. However, it will occupy 2,100 square feet, nearly double that of the original North Avenue eatery. “We’re excited to open in a larger space where we can provide more seating options, particularly to accommodate families,” notes Arkush, who says he’s also encouraged by the success generated by other restaurants in the development. “It’s a busy place, and we’re excited to bring a healthy, fast casual concept to the area.”

The East side location (1806 E. North Ave.) has been open since January, and the Third Ward location (316 N. Milwaukee St.) will be opening on Nov. 30.

Twisted Path Tasting Room Opening

Earlier this month it was announced that Dock18 would no longer be open at 2018 S. 1st St. Instead, Twisted Path Distillery would be expanding its tasting room into this space. Twisted Path now says its tasting room will officially open on Dec. 8.

A few menu changes will accompany the slightly later opening date. Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine has some details:

One of the new revelations about the menu is it will go straw-less and garnish-less… As for the garnishes, they’ll instead use fresh fruit and herbs to make botanical infusions. The infusions will be used in atomized spritzers and to form more complex liqueurs. The cocktail menu is shaking out to have three sections – Stirred, Shaken and Tiki. “Stirred” includes a gin old fashioned using Twisted Path gin, spiced apple syrup, Bittercube Jamaican #1 Bitters and atomized star anise. Among the shaken cocktails is a daiquiri with Twisted Path white rum, rosemary-lime-grapefruit cordial and atomized guava. Tiki drinks include a chai tai made with Twisted Path white and dark rums, house chai liqueur, walnut orgeat, lime, angostura orange and aromatic bitters, and atomized mint. There’s a hot toddy, too, made with Twisted Path dark rum, house tea, rich-fig honey syrup and lemon.

The new tasting room hours will be 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday.

O’Lydia’s Updates Menu

O’Lydia’s (338 S. 1st St.) has bid farewell to all dinner plates in a menu change implemented next week. The bar and grill will focus on “elevated bar food and sharable appetizers,” according to manager Rick Sackett.

Sackett spoke with Snyder about the new menu:

The updated menu has new sandwiches, including a tasty pulled-pork sandwich made with a Guinness and Jameson glaze ($11) and a “Macs” section with a variety of macaroni and cheese dishes, including our new favorite bacon-and-gouda mac topped with blue cheese ($9) that is creamy, flavorful and fantastically comfort foody. There’s also a Wisconsin mac and cheese, alfredo mac and buffalo chicken mac. “We just introduced the mac and cheese last week and it’s already killing it,” says Sackett. “We also refreshed our presentation with new plates and dishes. It was time for a facelift and we wanted everything to look and taste very now.”

The restaurant still serves its signature reuban rolls and will remain open for late-night dining. Some things never change.

Now Closing: La Fuente

Once one of the biggest revenue generators among Mexican restaurants, La Fuente (625 S. 5th St.) has quite suddenly closed. Following an announcement via Facebook Saturday evening, the Mexican restaurant officially closed Sunday. Owner Jose Zarate, who purchased the building in 1983, will continue to use it as an event space.

Fredrich reports on the announcement:

Two anonymous sources told OnMilwaukee the changes were coming. But an official announcement made late yesterday on the restaurant’s Facebook page confirmed the news: “La Fuente at 625 S. 5th will only be open for banquet hall rentals and large party events starting Nov. 26th. We can provide buffet options or just a great space for any occasion with plenty of parking.”

Now that the Waukesha (2423 Kossow Rd.) and Milwaukee locations have closed, the La Fuente at 9155 W. Bluemound Rd. in Wauwatosa stands as the restaurant’s sole location. Anyone interested in booking an event for the Milwaukee location can receive more information by calling 414-771-9900.