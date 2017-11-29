Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

With Santas rampaging

And everyone telling the kids not to fear

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

Then comes the best bicycle swap of them all

With the Bike Bazaar vendors wheeling and dealing

Why would you go to the mall?

It’s the best bicycle sale of them all…

Sorry, I couldn’t help myself. Andy Williams is probably rolling over in his grave.

Still, with the Santa Cycle Rampage this Saturday (Dec. 2nd) and Milwaukee’s 10th Annual Bike Bazaar coming up the following weekend, it is difficult not to get a little giddy.

With the forecast for temperatures near 50 degrees, I can’t think of a reason not to get your bike out and ride in the Santa Cycle Rampage. You can register for the “official” ride, which starts in hip East Tosa, or you are welcome to start from any of the other Rampage Ride Starts at Cafe Hollander (Downer), The Nomad World Pub, or Kegel’s Inn.

Once again, for insurance purposes, we are charging for those who do our official ride down North Avenue. You can preregister online here, or procrastinators can sign up at Red Dot Tosa from 7 a.m. to 9a.m. Those who do preregister should stop by our tent at BelAir Cantina Tosa before the ride to get your wristband and free candy canes to throw to kids along the ride.

Heck, we don’t even mind if you poach and do your own ride. Just put on a Santa suit or other festive outfit and pedal over to meet the other Santas at Lakefront Brewery from 10:00 a.m. to noon. You can get all the details about other Santa Gathering Places and register here.

While you are welcome to start at those other official start locations or just meet us at Lakefront, last year we had 17 solid blocks of Santas riding down North Avenue. It really is a sight not to be missed. And we are taking donations online for Fresh Start Learning, which is a non-profit on our route that works with victims of human trafficking. As the ride passed by their office last year, Executive Director Nancy Yarbrough saw us and shared this Facebook Live video.

Then next weekend, don’t miss the Milwaukee Bike Bazaar, our 10th annual bicycle swap meet. The Bike Bazaar is an incredible place to pick up deals on virtually anything bicycle related you are looking for, but it also helps fund our Mobile Bike Repair program and the Milwaukee High School mountain bike team. Shop at over 50 booths of all things bike! Used and new complete bikes, parts, tools, clothing, accessories, arts and crafts all in one place to make shopping easy for the cyclist in your life or to treat yourself!

The Mobile Bike Repair program trains and employs high school students in summer jobs fixing bikes for free in the communities of need. In 2017 we employed seven Milwaukee youth who helped fix 535 bikes at 17 community locations! For more info on the program visit our website.

You can find out more information about the Milwaukee Public School’s Mountain Bike Teams here.

Below is most everything you need to know if you want to buy or sell at the Bike Bazaar:

Saturday December 9th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hamilton HS 6215 W. Warnimont Ave, Milwaukee, WI Admission fees go to support youth cycling programs in Milwaukee. $10 VIP access at 9 a.m.

$5 adult/general public (10am access)

$3 w/ Student ID (MPS OR COLLEGE)

Kids under 12 FREE Educators Credit Union ATM on site Tons of FREE Parking Coffee and Concessions available for purchase.

Sign up to volunteer ! Free admission and free coffee!

Stay connected, let us know you are coming, find vendor lists, and share with friends on the Facebook event!

Vendor Booths still available for limited time! Link to buy and choose your space like a plane seat here!