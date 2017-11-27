Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The headline in the People magazine I was speed-reading at Pick ‘n’ Save jumped out at me in all of its drippy inanity. “Takes in Adorable Stray Puppy, Melts Hearts.” Affleck’s publicist is obviously eager to change the subject of his client’s cravenness in the face of movie director‘s infamy. Actresssays she told Affleck in 1997 that Weinstein had raped her, but Affleck didn’t get around to condemning the man who gave him his start until recently. He punked out on Rosie McGowan when he had a chance to stand up, so I just wouldn’t be able to stomach any more of him as the Caped Crusader. There will be others who feel as I do who will stay away because they don’t want to put money in Affleck’s pocket or appear to be endorsing him.

I was similarly affected when I read Mia Farrow‘s book about Woody Allen. I found her allegations of child molestation to be credible and haven’t seen a Woody Allen comedy since. Having that knowledge makes him unfunny to me. It’s not logical and it has had zero impact on Woody Allen’s career. What can I tell you? The heart knows what the heart knows.

But I’m not holding up my personal decision as a design for confronting the thorny issue of art and morality. There’s nothing wrong with gut level disapprobation, but the reality is that morality has a short shelf life.was a junkie who shot his wife in the head in the head fatally, but hisis still widely read;‘s was a murderer, but his sublime “Annunciation” hangs in the Musee des Beaux Arts in Paris;was a sex offender, but his bronze statue of Perseus is appreciated by thousands each year.

And now we have a long list of those condemned of sexual harassment, from comedian Louis C.K. and to actors like Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and Jeffrey Tambor (a former member of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater acting company, back in the 1970s). Should we boycott all of their work?

I submit that separating artists’ behavior from their work is a necessary evil and that indeed is what I try to do most of the time. I usually apprehend an artist’s work as a discrete thing that exists apart from his or her behavior. In other words, I approach a work of art as a morally value free creation. I can watch “I Love Lucy” even though Desi cheated on Lucy. I’m able to appreciate Wagner‘s Ring Cycle while acknowledging that he was a virulent anti-Semite. I can enjoy a Tony Bennett concert knowing what a degenerate coke head he was a long time ago.

But the revelation that Alfred Hitchcock was a sadistic sex predator is still relatively new to me. I’d have a hard time not bringing that knowledge to viewings of his work, so I personally will probably avoid Hitchcock movies. But maybe five or ten years down the road, who knows? Maybe I’ll be ready to see Rear Window again. And Vertigo. And North by Northwest. But never The Birds. Not after what he did to Tippi Hedren.

Michael Neville is a Milwaukee playwright.