Statement on GOP Election Rigging Lawsuit
“Democrats believe every voter deserves to have their voice heard.”
MADISON, WI – New filings submitted in a Federal Appeals Court case show that Republican politicians are unwilling to reform a broken redistricting process that allowed legislators to secretly draw politically-motivated district maps and rig elections in their favor. The move has been slammed by the court and non-partisan election watchdogs as an “unconstitutional gerrymander.” In response to the latest court filings, Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse) released the following statement:
“The court already determined that Republican politicians broke the law when they rigged elections in their favor. It’s unbelievable that Attorney General Schimel wants to rely on that same broken system that Republicans abused rather than standing up for Wisconsin citizens and their constitutional rights.
“Democrats believe every voter deserves to have their voice heard. It’s time we reform our broken redistricting process to take politics out of the equation, empower citizens and create more competitive district maps.”
From disenfranchising voters, limiting polling places, restricting voting hours and rigging district maps, Republican politicians have waged an unprecedented attack on the constitutional right to vote. While Senate Democratic candidates earned 21,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts in the 2016 election, Democrats hold less than 40 percent of the seats in the State Senate.
Press Releases by Jennifer Shilling
Gov. Walker and President-elect Trump put polluters and special interests ahead of Wisconsin familiesDec 20th, 2016 by Jennifer Shilling
"Gov. Walker is once again proposing a range of costly, discriminatory and unconstitutional policies aimed at punishing workers and dividing communities."
Statement on Senate Democratic Leadership ElectionNov 22nd, 2016 by Jennifer Shilling
“I am honored that my colleagues have once again entrusted me with the responsibility of serving as Senate Democratic Leader.”
Senate Republicans caught in Pay-to-Play schemeSep 14th, 2016 by Jennifer Shilling
Olsen and Harsdorf sided with lead paint producers over sick children
Neglect Ignored, Problems Denied, Solutions DelayedSep 1st, 2016 by Jennifer Shilling
GOP inaction once again jeopardizes vulnerable residents at state facility
Trump candidacy threatens U.S. securityAug 16th, 2016 by Jennifer Shilling
GOP nominee continues dangerous rhetoric and reckless behavior
Shilling Calls on Republican Senators to Denounce TrumpJun 8th, 2016 by Jennifer Shilling
GOP Senators refuse to admonish ‘indefensible’ statements