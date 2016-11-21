Final Week! Must close December 23rd! Don’t miss Skylight Music Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles, the show critics are calling “Enchanting!” “Delightful!” and “Phenomenal!” Click here to read the review by Urban Milwaukee’s Dominique Paul Noth.

Holiday Special Extended! Get 2 tickets for $99* to select performances of “La Cage Aux Folles” at Skylight Music Theatre. This offer valid only for performances on Wednesday December 21 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Friday, December 23 at 2 p.m. Some restrictions apply. Subject to availability. *Plus taxes and fees. Use code URBAN at www.skylightmusictheatre.org or call 414-291-7800. Must purchase by Wednesday, 12/21 at 11:59 p.m. Hurry, limited availability! Tickets going fast!