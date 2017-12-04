Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

Catholic Financial Life – My role allows me to work and serve with the best volunteers around the city. I get to spread awareness about our organization and tell people why it’s the best place to be! To tell people we trace our roots back 150 years in the same city (Milwaukee) and for the same reasons (providing financial security and engaging our members in their local communities) is the next-level of awesome. Plus, my title is Membership Rockstar. They let me make that up and roll with it. I feel like that’s all you need to know.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

Professionally, I have lived here for just over four years. Including college, I have been here over eight years. Marquette is what brought me here from Chicago (the city-not a suburb. But thanks for asking) in 2009. Now Catholic Financial Life, my friends, and Marquette keep me here. I describe Milwaukee as Chicago’s cool little sibling. Like the one you want to hang out with. It offers everything that a big city has but for a few less bucks. It’s been an awesome growing experience for me and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love the people and the work ethic in this city. The people are incredibly approachable, dedicated and fun-loving. Try striking up a conversation with a stranger and see how quickly friendship forms. Milwaukee is a blue-collar, “work hard, play hard” kind of city. Residents love their city and are passionate. They want to see it succeed. It’s easy to thrive in an environment where you feel supported and motivated like this one. Finally: people brunch here. And they brunch HARD. I love that.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

I have only been to this place once, but Rodizio Grill on Water Street was one of the better dining experiences I’ve had in quite some time. They have an “endless meat” option where servers will come out and slice different meats directly off the slab. I don’t think I’ve ever been more full and content after a meal than I was after this place. If you’re a meat kind of person, this is a must.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

This has to be tailgating at Miller Park. I try to describe it to my friends in different cities, but the explanation doesn’t quite do it justice. All walks of life gathering in Miller Park lots and are simply out for a good time. I like to say that the tailgating is the event, and then there just happens to be a game in the stadium afterward. On a beautiful summer day in July, you can typically find me at Miller Park with a drink and a smile.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2018?

The new Bucks stadium is going to be an amazing addition to this city. Not only will it give downtown a different look, but it will also bring in millions of people from around the world into this city every year. It will really change the dynamic of the city. Plus, as a Marquette fan, watching my team play in state-of-the-art stadium is going to be terrific!