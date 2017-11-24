The final piece of The North End is coming together.

The fifth and final phase of the Mandel Group‘s massive mixed-use The North End complex is rising from the ground. The new apartment, to be known as Chroma, will include 89 apartments when complete.

Chroma, the Greek word for color, will join the ONE, Portrait, Silhouette, Aperture and Vignette buildings in the photography-named complex of buildings clustered around the intersection of N. Water St. and E. Pleasant St. Vignette recently opened to residents, and based on social media activity both its new apartments and outdoor pool have been a smash hit.

The Mandel Group originally planned to build both the Vignette and Chroma buildings together, but split the two buildings into two projects to more easily obtain financing according to Mandel Group Chief Operating Office Robert Monnat. The two buildings will maintain shared amenities.

Design work on the building is being led by Eric Ponto of Engberg Anderson. Peridot is leading the building’s construction. The apartment building will include 60 underground parking spaces and 36 upper-level spaces.

You’re forgiven if you didn’t think it was part of The North End. The project is located across N. Water St. from the rest of the project, occupying the northeast corner of the intersection of N. Water St. and N. Milwaukee St.

The building will be the most dog friendly in the entire complex. An artificial grass dog run is planned as well as a dog spa.

The North End currently includes 561 apartments, numerous commercial tenants, Denim Park, a new segment of the Milwaukee RiverWalk and the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market grocery store. Add in the planned 89 units at Chroma and The North End will have more residents than many Wisconsin towns.

Chroma is expected to open in 2018. Construction on the six-story building began in March.

