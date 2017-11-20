Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. (Findorff) in downtown Milwaukee. I enjoy my role at Findorff because I get to focus on everything Milwaukee. From our Milwaukee branded billboards, construction site signage, giant tower cranes illuminating over the city skyline, to supporting local outreach efforts, I’m blessed to be a part of Findorff’s marketing initiatives in our hometown.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve been in the Milwaukee area for about 10 years. Originally born and raised in Kenosha, I relocated to Milwaukee to pursue different career opportunities. I love Milwaukee’s energy, summer festivals, entertainment opportunities, and local restaurants. Who doesn’t love walking around the Milwaukee Public Market on a cool summer night?

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Eccentric

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

My newest favorite restaurant is Bavette La Boucherie! What a gem in the Third Ward. I was pleasantly surprised by not only the ambiance, but also the amazing cuisine. If you’re in the area, you definitely have to try the Cuban sandwich…oh my gosh, amazing!

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is tasting all of the different food trucks vendors and I can never pass on the opportunity to go to Sobelmans for a delicious bloody mary and burger – Yum! But, I also enjoy NEWaukee Night Markets, Westown Farmers Market, and Downtown Dining Week.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

When it’s festival season, I love venturing out to Summerfest and the State Fair. But, typically I enjoy hanging out along Bradford Beach, catching a nice brunch at the Wicked Hop or Cafe Benelux, and taking a stroll along our beautiful river walk.