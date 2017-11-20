Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The city is looking to hire someone to market the streetcar. The system, to be known as The Hop presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, will rely on the third-party vendor to lead the branding and promotion of the system, as well as the development of additional sponsorship opportunities.

A request for proposals will be posted on the city’s website this week. Responses are due by December 22nd, with a contract award coming in January. The first phase of the system is scheduled to begin operating in late 2018.

A memo from Department of Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban says the scope of services includes “development and implementation of an overall marketing and communications plan; outreach materials and advertisement development; brand activation; creation and management of a system website and social media platforms; public relations coordination; market research; service education and awareness campaign; sponsorship and advertising revenue assistance; streetcar promotional events, including opening day event coordination and promotion; coordination with third-party stakeholder organizations; and management of stakeholder databases.”

Included under “sponsorship and advertising revenue assistance” is the potential for station naming rights deals. Will BMO Harris pay to brand the station at Broadway and E. Wells St. that will open just across the street from their new 25-story tower ? Would MSOE pay to brand the marquee station planned for E. Kilbourn Ave., just in front of their campus?

The contract will run for three years, with two one-year extensions.

The practice of outsourcing project marketing is consistent with other streetcar functions. Construction of the system is being led by Kiewet, a fixed-rail construction specialist. Operation and maintenance of the system will be led by Transdev, which operates a number of transit systems across the world.

To-date the city has relied on a team of sub-contractors to market the project, as reported by my colleague Bruce Murphy in a 2015 column.

The streetcar is scheduled to begin operation in Fall 2018. An extension to the lakefront is schedule to begin in late 2019. The $128 million starter system is being funded in part by $68 million in federal grants. A 12-year, $10 million sponsorship commitment from Potwatomi Hotel & Casino was announced in recent weeks, which coupled with a federal operating grant, will keep the project from having a direct impact on the city budget until at least 2021.

