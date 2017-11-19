Make Your Voice Heard on Biking
State DNR holding meetings on outdoor Recreations Opportunity planning, wants citizen input.
We’ve been keeping you up to date on the Recreation Opportunities Analysis conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as it works its way around the state.
This is important to cyclists and to everyone who enjoys silent sports because it will influence individual property plans. If we want more biking opportunities than we need to make our voice heard now.
The ROA divided the state into several regions and the last two regions in southern Wisconsin are now being considered.
Below find a message from the DNR describing your chance for public input:
The Department of Natural Resources is underway on a study, known as the Recreation Opportunities Analysis, looking at existing outdoor-based recreation opportunities and future recreation needs in each region of the state. The study will identify future opportunities for providing high-quality recreation experiences and the potential role of department properties in helping to meet those needs. More details can be found on the ROA web page.
Over the last few months, the department has been working with statewide recreation stakeholder representatives to consider recreation goals and activity attributes. The department also sought their input on how local stakeholders and the public can best be heard. Our next step is to gather feedback from local stakeholders and the general public regarding outdoor recreation opportunities. This past year, the department began its public input gathering effort in the most northern areas of Wisconsin. The final regions from which we are seeking public input are the Southern Gateways and Lower Lake Michigan Coastal Regions.
The department is gathering public input through an on-line questionnaire found on our web page. The department will also be hosting public open house informational meetings to gather input on the Recreation Opportunities Analysis. The meetings will be held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. If you are interested in attending, please save the date for meetings in the following locations:
Tuesday, December 5 – Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street, Baraboo, WI 53913
Wednesday, December 6 – Horicon Marsh Education & Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, WI 53032
Tuesday, December 12 – Urban Ecology Center (Menomonee Valley branch), 3700 W. Pierce Street, Milwaukee, WI 53215
Wednesday, December 13 – Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg, WI 53711
If you would like to receive periodic updates on this study, please subscribe to the ROA “GovDelivery” service. The link to this service is on the right-hand side of the ROA webpage mentioned above. After you subscribe, you will receive an email when news releases are published, when new information is available to review, and when updates occur to the ROA webpage.
If you have questions or comments about the Recreation Opportunities Analysis, please contact me at:
Cameron Bump, Park & Recreation Specialist
1300 West Clairemont Avenue
Eau Claire, WI 54702
Email: Cameron.Bump@Wisconsin.gov
Phone: 715-839-2786
Biking
-
State’s Recreational Future Being PlannedOct 17th, 2017 by Dave Cieslewicz
-
Welcome To WalktoberOct 1st, 2017 by Jessica Wineberg
-
Budget Prevents Local Recreational TrailsSep 15th, 2017 by Dave Cieslewicz