We’ve been keeping you up to date on the Recreation Opportunities Analysis conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as it works its way around the state.

This is important to cyclists and to everyone who enjoys silent sports because it will influence individual property plans. If we want more biking opportunities than we need to make our voice heard now.

The ROA divided the state into several regions and the last two regions in southern Wisconsin are now being considered.

Below find a message from the DNR describing your chance for public input: