Schimel Chats Up Big Donors at Trump Resort
Event sponsored by group that gave $300,000 to state campaigns in 2014 election.
Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel spent last weekend rubbing elbows with big campaign donors at a Florida event that was sponsored by an electioneering group that funneled $300,000 into Wisconsin during the 2014 elections.
The fall meeting of the Republican Attorneys General Association in Palm Beach, Fla., included tony dinners, boat tours, golf outings and meetings with donors who gave the association at least $125,000. The weekend meeting was held at two Florida resorts, including President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Since January 2014, Wisconsin donors have contributed almost $170,000 to the association, led by Miller Coors Brewing, $80,400, and the Foley & Lardner law firm, $43,560, both in Milwaukee.
In late September 2014, the association gave $300,000 to Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), the state’s largest business group. Shortly after that, WMC spent an estimated $1.5 million on two television ads to support Schimel.
The Republican Attorneys General Association’s state political action committee (PAC) also contributed $21,560 in 2014 directly to Schimel’s campaign.
Among the association’s top donors are billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, the owners of Koch Industries, who have spent tens of millions of dollars to back conservative and Republican candidates and causes over the years. Koch Industries PAC contributed $10,000 to Schimel’s campaign in 2014.
Campaign Cash
-
Sweetheart Bill For Rent-to-Own IndustryNov 16th, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
-
Walker Says He Fears “Outside Money”Nov 13th, 2017 by Matt Rothschild
-
New GOP Pro-Mining Group Ran Attack AdsNov 10th, 2017 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
One thought on “Campaign Cash: Schimel Chats Up Big Donors at Trump Resort”
This is greeeaaazy. Really greazy…So much for a nonpartisan, impartial AG. Greazy GOP.
Dump the GOP!