Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The “Guitars for Vets” veterans day celebration Saturday evening was a great example of Milwaukee’s big heart for veterans. A packed crowd at Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse (754 N. 4th St.) enjoyed live music entertainment from God’s Outlaw, Kharma Shotgun, and headliner Sam Llanas (formerly of the Bodeans). The G4Vets non profit organization founded by Patrick Nettesheim is based in Milwaukee with 70 chapters in more than 40 states across the country. Celebrating it’s 10th year raising funds, G4Vets provides guitars and lessons for veterans suffering the effects of PTSD.

Doc’s Commerce Smokehouse is a downtown restaurant that specializes in southern BBQ with a bar that boasts 60 local craft beers on tap and more than 200 bourbons to sample and a decor featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and 100-year-old terrazzo floors. It was a fine place for the event and the turnout was impressive. Musician and Milwaukee icon Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads came out to support the veterans and enjoy the music. The evening also provided guest speakers from G4Vets supporters the Hal Leonard company (represented by Brad Smith) and Les Paul Foundation (Sue Baker). Said Nettesheim: “it never surprises me to see so many people come out to help G4Vets put the power of music in the hands of veterans suffering the effects of PTSD; tonight was no exception.”

Photo Gallery