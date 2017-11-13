Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

Northwestern Mutual; I get up every morning excited to attack my day, because I truly love what I do. As a financial advisor, I get to engage with individuals, families, and businesses, that put their trust in my team and I, as they share the most important things to them in their lives. Whether I am meeting an existing client, or it is a new introduction, we make it our mission to help them obtain everything they want out of life through courageous conversations. The impact that I get to have on people on a daily basis is so rewarding, and I get to build lasting relationships with my clients, which goes well beyond business. I also get to spend everyday with the team that I have in my office that I not only call my co-workers, but some of my greatest friends, that care so much about one another. It is a working environment that I am so thankful to be in every day, surrounded by amazing people.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for the last six years now. I moved down to the East Side of Milwaukee when I chose to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as a student-athlete, earning my degree and playing soccer for the Milwaukee Panthers.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Carnevor; It is a premier steakhouse here in the city, located on Milwaukee Street. The atmosphere of the restaurant is great. Operated and owned by the Surge Restaurant Group, you can expect nothing but true professionalism from the owners and all of the staff. The food is incredible, and the menu offers many different options. I highly recommend Carnevor.

That we can begin to decrease the crime and violence within the city, and continue to grow and develop the education systems here in Milwaukee, making sure we are investing in the city’s youth and allowing them to grow in a safe and motivating environment.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

I would say Summerfest. I have been going since I was a little kid. The event has so many fun, exciting experiences to offer everyone who attends. The venue attracts artists and bands from all over the country, playing all types of music. The venue of Summerfest is beautiful, lining the lakefront, and stretching up to the highway. Summerfest brings delicious food, cold drinks, a variety of live music, and great company all together for two weeks of fun.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live in Downtown Milwaukee between the Pabst Brewery and the new Milwaukee Bucks arena. I love being Downtown as there are so many fun things to do, that are all a short walk away. I have always been a fan of being in a city setting. The area that I live in has so many great restaurants and bars right down the road. It is also nice having the BMO Harris Arena right in our backyard to attend events there as well.