10 Reasons To Create a Downtown Park
Or why the Bradley Center site should be turned into a public park.
The Downtown Neighbors Association of Milwaukee has launched an effort to begin a public discussion regarding the future of the site where the Bradley Center will eventually be torn down. For all the reasons noted below, we believe that this site would be an excellent location for a new public park once the arena building is razed next year.
We believe that the park should include a substantial dog park component as well as playground space for kids and other public space.
DNA MKE is asking members of the public to read our “Top 10” list and sign our online petition asking the Wisconsin Center District, the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks to conduct a serious, complete and public examination of this concept. The Top 10 reasons:
10. The Bradley Center site is located between the new Bucks’ arena to the north, the UWM Panther arena to the south and Turner Hall and the new Live Block entertainment district to the east (with 4th Street closed from Highland to Juneau)—it is not a site conducive for residential or hotel development due to the traffic, noise and crowds these venues will generate during evenings on 250 or more dates each year.
9. The site is also not attractive for office development because it is not near a cluster of other office buildings—retail uses seem even less likely in today’s online world and no further restaurant, tavern or other hospitality uses are needed with nearby Live Block, Pabst Brewery, Old World Third Street, Water Street and other venues already competing for a piece of the pie.
8. There is ample and far more attractive development space available nearby, just north of Juneau Avenue between 3rd and 5th Streets, which is now controlled by the Bucks and can support the TIF district created to help finance the Bucks’ arena and associated development — a dog park, playground and other outdoor public space nearby at the Bradley Center site — would only enhance the development prospects of this former freeway corridor.
6. Downtown is growing into a desirable residential center—to keep the momentum rolling, dog parks, playgrounds for children and other public space are all needed to provide a well-rounded set of amenities for downtown residents, as well as downtown workers and visitors.
5. Aside from the lakefront, there is very little green space downtown and very few publicly controlled large parcels of land suitable for park space—until the Bradley Center comes down.
4. A park at this location will attract daytime users during the basketball season, as well as day and evening users during the summer—this will activate the area at times when there are no events at the neighboring sports and entertainment venues, preventing the “dead zone” typically associated with these sites when not in use.
3. Urban Park on the lakefront, just north of Henry Maier Festival Park, now provides a great model for a parcel of publicly-owned land that has been adopted by its much larger entertainment venue neighbor, Summerfest, which will improve and maintain this complimentary public space in 2018—Bradley Park could likewise be built, operated and maintained as an open and free public space by the Wisconsin Center District and the Bucks.
2. The Bradley family deserves a permanent and public reminder of the generosity demonstrated by Jane Bradley Pettit 30 years ago when she financed the then-new arena—Bradley Park at this same location would be a very appropriate honor.
1. The tax-paying public—especially those who aren’t basketball fans—deserve a new, fun and free amenity at this site, in exchange for contributing more than $250 million to the new Bucks’ arena and associated developments.
If you agree, please join the Downtown Neighbors Association in urging the Wisconsin Center District, the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks to conduct a serious, complete and public examination of this concept and how it might become a reality. You can sign the petition here.
4 thoughts on “Op Ed: 10 Reasons To Create a Downtown Park”
Not sure I can agree. The Bradley Center site sits squarely between both McArthur Square and Pere Marquette Park on the River. There was recently a proposed concept for the revitalization of Marquette Park (perhaps a beer garden) and I love the addition of a dog park and playground concept here. We also could breath life into the Marcus Center’s outdoor amphitheater and related space. And what about Zeidler Square and Juneau Park…not far away. We have reasonable public green space downtown but each of them could use attention. Put the Bradley Center lot back on the tax rolls to help support these existing spaces. Love Parks! But not this park concept…
Let me start by saying I am all for preserving and keeping the parks we currently have. That being said I think this would be an awful idea to put a park in this area.
1.) I can park for free at many other dog parks to take my dogs to, no way parking would be free here.
2.) Its the perfect location for a hotel, that will collect a tax to ease the woes of the tax paying public.
3.) “The tax-paying public—especially those who aren’t basketball fans—deserve a new, fun and free amenity at this site, in exchange for contributing more than $250 million to the new Bucks’ arena and associated developments”
THEY WILL NEED TO INCREASE TAXES TO PAY FOR THIS!!!!!
4.) Best place to beg for money for drugs and booze, an area where there are 250 events next door, very attractive to the homeless.
5.) Can’t kick them out, its public land.
6.) Additional county workers to clean the park when its trashed by Event fans pre or post event
7.) Campers, people will camp in the park to wait for tickets, extra sheriffs to patrol the park on those nights $$$$$
8.) There is going to be a live block and plaza already. This will bring people in during non event days and daytime hours.
9.) The current parks sit mostly empty unless there is a farmers market, there would need to be a lot of farmers in Milwaukee to keep that busy.
10.) Milwaukee is growing, don’t stunt the growth by putting a park somewhere, where it really does not belong.
I agree Jane Pettit deserves recognition and it can be done by dedicating a statue or something else in her name, but Arena districts are not the place for parks. Cities are dark and dirty and a simple green space with $20 parking will not fix this.
I don’t know much about urban planing, but like Central Park in NY (tho this park is much smaller) it would raise the tax rate of buildings and businesses around it as a desirable place to be and to view. New people in Milwaukee, who already enjoy the ‘walkability’ of our downtown, would welcome this. I think a park there is a good idea now for ‘human space’ and for the long term, a very good investment.
There are only four acres of public parks in Westown. (A city PR person informed me recently that the City no longer even considers the forlorn MacArthur Square a park.)
There’s a bit more park acreage in East Town, but Downtown proper is rather “park poor by most standards. As more people move Downtown, the need for green space (not just concrete plazas) will increase. Americans have come to expect adequate, well-maintained parks in cities, including with playgrounds (of which I believe there are none in Westown).
R.T. Rybak, Minneapolis’s former mayor, recommended on a visit here in 2015 that officials set aside land for parks, since space for urban parks is often hard to come by. He championed the creation of the 4-acre park next to the new Vikings stadium.
Re: the Bucks planned plaza, it will function as a commercial space, not a public space. The Bucks’ lease gives them complete control over its usage, including the right to charge admission to events in the space.
Whether this is the exact best place for a park, it’s interesting that many people living Downtown believe the lack of parks needs to be addressed.