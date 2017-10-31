Bill Keeps Accused Cops on the Job

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Police officers and firefighters accused of gross wrongdoing would stay on the job while he or she awaits a hearing before the Fire and Police Commission, under a bill introduced in the State Legislature.

The bill, introduced by State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), and State Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine) says that “no member of the police force or fire department may be disciplined by the chief of either of the departments except for cause and after trial ….”

Brandtjen is best known for advocating for aid cuts to Milwaukee unless the city took steps to cut crime.

“It’s just breathtaking how much influence the MPA (Milwaukee Police Association) has with certain legislators,” said Patrick Curley, chief of staff to Mayor Tom Barrett.

The bill, according to a city Intergovernmental Relations Division memo, “would decimate FPC’s independence, create a local financial crisis, and severely erode community trust in the oversight of law enforcement” and “would add millions of dollars to the municipal budget and would create a dramatic financial burden that would reduce other critical city-funded services.”

The law now allows the fire and police chiefs to suspend employees for up to 30 days before a hearing.

The new bill would keep the officer or firefighter on the job for at least 10 days after a disciplinary recommendation. If the employee does not appeal before those 10 days are up, the discipline would take full effect.

It would cost about $1 million annually to fund police officer pay and fringe benefits while they are undergoing disciplinary processes, the memo said.

The bill would require that three-member panels that hear complaints against officers include one member with professional firefighter experience if the complaint is against a firefighter, and one with professional law enforcement experience, if the complaint is against a police officer.

A new appeal path would be available for police and firefighters disciplined by the commission. Currently, appeals go to circuit court; under the bill, the appeal could first go to an arbitrator agreed to by both sides, then to circuit court. Arbitration and court costs would be at city expense.

The appeals process could take years, Curley said. “Meantime, the taxpayers are paying these folks,” he said.

The bill also would impose a tougher evidence standard for disciplinary cases involving police officers or firefighters. The standard would change from “substantial evidence” that a rule or order was violated to “clear and convincing evidence.”

“Substantial evidence” means “such relevant evidence as a reasonable mind might accept as adequate to support a conclusion,” according to lectlaw.com; “clear and convincing evidence” means “the trier of fact must be persuaded by the evidence that it is highly probable that the claim or affirmative defense is true.”