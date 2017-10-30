Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

It’s one of the newest craft breweries in Milwaukee, with an award-winning brewmaster and owner, Joe Yeado, who has won 22 medals for his distinctive beers. And it’s the delicious, thirst quenching location for the next edition of Urban Milwaukee’s Beer Bash nights. Yes, we’ll be gathering at Gathering Place Brewing Company at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in Riverwest on November 8th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. And we hope you can come.

The Riverwest-based brewery’s well-designed, 4,300 square-foot facility features an impressive array of brewing equipment and a tap room designed by their neighbors, Flux Design. Gathering Places serves 12 different beers, ranging from a Belgian Tripel made from Door County cherries to a dark rye lager.

Having been in business only a couple of months, the new brewery is rapidly scaling up the operation. They released two new brews last week, Friendly Debate Blonde IPA and Hopfen Dampf Bavarian Farmhouse Ale. The head brewer at Gathering Place is Corey Blodgett, a Wisconsin-native who most recently worked at Widmer Brothers Brewery in Oregon, and who works closely with Yeado.

Wednesday, November 8th, starting at 6 p.m. at Gathering Place Brewing Company, 811 E. Vienna Ave.

