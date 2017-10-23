Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee suddenly got a lot more artsy last weekend thanks to Gallery Night & Day.

The event, which has been going strong for the past 30 years, sees most of the Historic Third Ward as well as Downtown and Walker’s Point welcoming 43 different venues according to the official website.

The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design invited the works of contemporary American illustration artists, with highlights including the impressive yet morbid works of Frances Jetter and Carl Dunn. Student artwork was also featured throughout the building.

Splash Studio not only had drink specials but a Splash Session where couples could learn how to create a painting together. The finished product would have their paintings join together in a most romantic way, such as two swans coming together in a pond.

Restaurant and Bar Swig wasn’t part of Gallery Night, but did feature a number of artists includingand her collection of tiny masks. Patrons could also grab a portrait made just for them in about five minutes.

Hudson Business + Lounge welcomed Francis Affortey, an artist hailing from Ghana who specializes in textiles and paintings. Affortey told me he nabbed the opportunity to exhibit his work here because the woman who curates the space happens to be his partner for salsa dancing.

The Lily Pad Gallery West may have been tops for variety, showing off more than 125 works of realism, naturalism, impressionism, and abstract art from 55 different artists.

The Marshall Building held most of the art galleries for the event. Downstairs let you view the beautiful ceramics at the Milwaukee Potters Guild while being serenaded by jazz. The Chrysalis Gallery featured more “naturalistic” works of art with rare crystal forms and brilliantly cut gemstones, and many other galleries in the building covered a wide range of art genres and styles.

Our photos capture some of the highlights.

Missed this weekend’s Gallery Night & Day? Don’t worry, because they’ll also hold the event on January 19 & 20, April 20 & 21, and July 20 & 21, 2018.

Photo Gallery