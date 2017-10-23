"What I love most about Milwaukee is the diversity."

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at The Juice Kitchen and what makes my job awesome in being able to interact with so many different people and it gives me joy that we are providing something that’s beneficial to their health and it tastes good!

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve been in Milwaukee all my life, born and raised. Most of my family lives here. Over the years I’ve talked about relocating a couple of times but this is what I know and I’ve grown to love my city.



What do you love most about Milwaukee?

What I love most about Milwaukee is the diversity. It’s a city full of beautiful people and I also enjoy our festivals and the various eateries throughout the city. There is always something to do especially during spring and summer.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

One word I would use to describe Milwaukee is change. A lot of great things are happening in our city. New businesses are opening which creates new jobs. People are trying to reach out to the youth more to keep them out of trouble.



If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

If I could create one thing in Milwaukee it would be a facility where homeless and less fortunate people could come to take a shower, get clean clothes and a meal, and be provided with resources to get them out of whatever situation they are in.



What is your biggest hope for this city?

My biggest hope for this city is that the crime decreases. I watch the news a lot and sadly so many people are victims to senseless crime. I also wish more can be done about people running red lights and stop signs. Not sure what that would be but it has to get better.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live on the Northwest side of Milwaukee. What I love most about my area is the various businesses that I frequent often. There are also things to do for everyone in the family from parks to skating rinks to swimming pools.