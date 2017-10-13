UW Regents Vote 16-1 Against Free Speech
Expelling college students for protesting? I voted no.
16-1.
Last week, every single one of my fellow Regents attending our most recent meeting voted to approve a dangerous anti-free speech proposal that will, without question, chill speech at college campuses across Wisconsin. Under the proposal, which mirrors legislation drafted by conservative think tanks and is being advanced by conservatives in the Wisconsin Legislature, students would be expelled if found “disrupting the free speech of others.” The term “disrupt” itself is overly broad and gives the university the means to expel a student for participating in any sort of protest.
Expulsion is a serious matter – a punishment that UW System does not currently require for serious crimes like rape and sexual assault – and yet, Walker now wants to expel students for protesting. The proposal passed by the Regents does not even provide a definition for the word “disrupt.”
One of the reasons I voted “No” is because this policy goes against the University’s fundamental mission, “to serve and stimulate society by developing in students heightened intellectual, cultural, and humane sensitivities, scientific, professional and technological expertise, and a sense of purpose.”
Proponents of this anti-free speech legislation argue liberal biases have overwhelmed our college campuses, but they cannot provide one single example of a conservative speaker being unable to complete their remarks at any college or university in Wisconsin. Not. One.
The only political problem we have on our UW campuses is the politicians themselves. Some of my own colleagues on the Board of Regents even acknowledged this in their own remarks on this proposal, hoping that passage of this resolution would strengthen the Board of Regents relationship with the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature have had an ax to grind with UW System since assuming power in 2011. They have cut hundreds of millions in funding from higher education, while at the same time spent millions of tax dollars to create a conservative “research” institution on UW-Madison’s campus. They eliminated tenure for faculty — making it easier to fire professors who step out of line. Now that they’ve succeeded in muzzling professors, they are going after the students.
As a proud alum of UW-Madison, I take this personally. I credit my UW education with giving me a sense of purpose – one that has guided me through a 40-year career in education. I am sick and tired of watching ideologues systematically dismantle an institution that has created tens of thousands of jobs and improved the lives of countless Wisconsinites.
As both an educator and a parent, I have always empowered kids to use their voice. In the classroom, we teach our kids to stand up for themselves. We want them to ask the tough questions and learn about who they are and what they believe in. This is rooted in respect and civility. Something Scott Walker, knows very little about.
Since the vote I’ve spoken with dozens of college kids from campuses across Wisconsin. Many feel like they’ve been sold out, used, or simply not heard. While I may have just been the only one at that table who voted “No” – I am proud I was able to be that one.
Tony Evers is the Superintendent of Public Instruction of Wisconsin and a Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate.
6 thoughts on “Op Ed: UW Regents Vote 16-1 Against Free Speech”
This is what happens when the fascists take over. Political propaganda becomes their facts.
This is just a unamerican cowardly move that should be stop at every corner of our state. This a direct attack on American values. My family did not go to war and die or injured for life for these cowardly acts of treason.
What do we do with Scott lying Walker? During rhe peaceful protest of 100,000 people a day during act 10, good old Walker was caught saying he thinking about putting in gangs to disrupt the peaceful protest to make old scooter look like the good guy. He should thrown in jail for this. Wisconsin has been sold to big corporations by the GOP. He’ll is waiting for you.
Thanks for speaking out Superintendent. Your voice is important.
Another way Walker & Company are permanently hobbling Wisconsin’s prospects for economic survival.
This squelching of free speech will be far more destructive than anything Walker has yet foisted upon the UW system. Yes, it will put all students at risk for arbitrary expulsion.
Long-term, it will make prospective students think twice about going to any UW institution. And faculty will go elsewhere, to places were freedom of speech and academic freedom are still protected.
Kudos to Supt. Evers and someone should “educate” the Regents about the U.S. Constitution.
Hold on… Doesn’t free speech require letting others speak?