Don’t miss the last film of the Milwaukee Film Festival. Landline is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Starring Jenny Slate (Obvious Child, Zootopia, Parks & Recreation), the film is set in the pre-cell phone era of 1990’s New York City and follows two sisters who suspect their father is having an affair. Joining Slate in the cast are Edie Falco, John Turturro and Jay Duplass. If you’ve been intimidated by the nearly 200 films playing at the festival, ignore the schedule and make your way to the Oriental Theatre for this entertaining movie.

