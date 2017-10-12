Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The story of ACORN is hard to believe. A large organization dedicated to helping impoverished people have a voice ends up at the center of the 2008 Presidential election. As right-wing political operatives make it a target, candidate Barack Obama even turned his back on the organization. Videos “exposing” the organization as a fraud turn out to be falsified, but the damage is done. See how the organization dealt with the controversy in this look back at the downfall of ACORN, and learn what ramifications it has today.

You have one last chance to see it in theaters at the Times Cinema today at 7:15 p.m.

Learn more and buy tickets

