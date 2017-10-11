Jim Bohl is a finalist for Madison government job, could get up to a $40,000 raise.

The Capital Times reported yesterday that four finalists have been announced for the newly created job of Chief of Staff to the Madison City Council. Not something that would warrant mention on Urban Milwaukee, except that one name on the list is Milwaukee Alderman Jim Bohl

It’s a surprise that Bohl is seeking another job given that he has one of the safest on the council. He has represented a portion of the city’s northwest side since 2000 and didn’t even face an opponent in the last election.

The pay (and an end to calls about garbage not being picked up) might help explain why Bohl is interested in the new gig. The Madison job is budgeted to pay between $94,365 and $127,391, which mean Bohls could get a raise of anywhere from $6,500 to $40,000 if he lands the job.

Bohl today earns an annual salary of approximately $77,000 for his job on the council, and collects an additional $10,800 for serving as a mayor-appointed commissioner for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.

But there could be pressure to pay the position at the lower end of the scale, given that Madison Mayor Paul Soglin vetoed the position when it was created, noting “the classification and pay range of this position are not appropriate.” The Madison City Council overrode his veto.

The job includes supervising three council staffers, developing staff and program level strategies, setting priorities and supporting the council. It would come with a term of five years.

But beyond a pay increase there is another reason the lifelong Milwaukeean might be interested in the job. His wife’s family is in the Dubuque, Iowa area, and Bohl also has a sister that lives near Madison. In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Bohl said, “I was not actively looking, but it was a unique opportunity that came my way.”

Bohl is a powerful figure in City Hall. He chairs the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee, and previously chaired the Licenses Committee. After the latest City Hall shakeup, he again finds himself on the Licenses Committee, but as Vice Chair this time around. He also serves on the Steering & Rules Committee.

The alderman’s biography touts him as a native to the city’s northwest city and a proud Milwaukee Public Schools graduate. After graduating from Marquette University, Bohl even returned to his alma matter, James Madison High School, to teach.

Bohl was never charged after it was revealed in 2013 the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office was investigating him for alleged misconduct in public office. The investigation centered around an accusation that Bohl was using city resources to prevent a landlord in his district from renting to sex offenders.

The Madison Common Council will meet in closed session on November 3rd to interview the four finalists.

