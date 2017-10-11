Milwaukee Alderman Wants Madison Job
Jim Bohl is a finalist for Madison government job, could get up to a $40,000 raise.
The Capital Times reported yesterday that four finalists have been announced for the newly created job of Chief of Staff to the Madison City Council. Not something that would warrant mention on Urban Milwaukee, except that one name on the list is Milwaukee Alderman Jim Bohl
It’s a surprise that Bohl is seeking another job given that he has one of the safest on the council. He has represented a portion of the city’s northwest side since 2000 and didn’t even face an opponent in the last election.
The pay (and an end to calls about garbage not being picked up) might help explain why Bohl is interested in the new gig. The Madison job is budgeted to pay between $94,365 and $127,391, which mean Bohls could get a raise of anywhere from $6,500 to $40,000 if he lands the job.
Bohl today earns an annual salary of approximately $77,000 for his job on the council, and collects an additional $10,800 for serving as a mayor-appointed commissioner for the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District.
But there could be pressure to pay the position at the lower end of the scale, given that Madison Mayor Paul Soglin vetoed the position when it was created, noting “the classification and pay range of this position are not appropriate.” The Madison City Council overrode his veto.
But beyond a pay increase there is another reason the lifelong Milwaukeean might be interested in the job. His wife’s family is in the Dubuque, Iowa area, and Bohl also has a sister that lives near Madison. In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Bohl said, “I was not actively looking, but it was a unique opportunity that came my way.”
Bohl is a powerful figure in City Hall. He chairs the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee, and previously chaired the Licenses Committee. After the latest City Hall shakeup, he again finds himself on the Licenses Committee, but as Vice Chair this time around. He also serves on the Steering & Rules Committee.
The alderman’s biography touts him as a native to the city’s northwest city and a proud Milwaukee Public Schools graduate. After graduating from Marquette University, Bohl even returned to his alma matter, James Madison High School, to teach.
Bohl was never charged after it was revealed in 2013 the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office was investigating him for alleged misconduct in public office. The investigation centered around an accusation that Bohl was using city resources to prevent a landlord in his district from renting to sex offenders.
The Madison Common Council will meet in closed session on November 3rd to interview the four finalists.
5 thoughts on “Eyes on Milwaukee: Milwaukee Alderman Wants Madison Job”
I said this on Twitter, but I’ll repeat it here: A few years ago I was speaking with Ald. Bohl and in so many words he suggested that the job was beneath him and would jump at the chance to leave.
The disdain he seemed to have for his position was really off-putting and unfortunate. He had the privilege to represent and serve a great city, yet viewed his position as a burden to be cast away as soon as it was convenient for him. I think Milwaukee (and Madison, for that matter) deserve better in our public servants.
OCTOBER 12, 2017
It is time for Jim Bohl, Alderman, 5th District, to find greener pastures for his brand of experience.
Of course, I think he sees the writing on the wall at city hall – CHANGE. Per the song of Sam Cooke, “A Change is Gonna Come”.
No. He does not have the safest seat. There should be “NO” safe seats.
He may have gotten by – gotten by last time, he will not next time – if he is still around.
As far as Common Council committee heads, Zoning and the like, a CHANGE is Gonna Come. No one is exempt.
SMART CITIES (and Milwaukee must become one) need well-informed, trustworthy, INCLUSIVE, and 21st Century thinking elected, appointed and hired staff as public servants that ensure their position through top-of-the-line constituent care for the entire city.
Mary Glass Jim Bohl has represented me since he has become alderman and let me tell you there is nobody better than Jim Bohl. I have had a few concerns that I called his office about and everytime he has personally called me back to discuss the issue. The biggest one was my son was not allowed to take speech therapy in MPS because he went to school out of the district in Butler, even though we lived a block away from a MPS school that offered speech therapy. He personally dealt with the State and MPS to get my son into speech therapy in MPS. He called me numerous times to give me updates on where we stand with it. That is what an alderman does deals with constituents concerns.
Alderman Bohl is a passionate and committed public servant. He’s an important component to an increasingly disengaged Common Council. One of the few level heads remaining and one of the few who make decisions based on city wide interest, not parochial or special interest. Despite what Ms. Glass may say, his seat will be safe as long as he continues to run. He would be missed if he left. That being said, we wish him the best.
Did he also tell you not to drink the water out of your tap?