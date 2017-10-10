Long night out but can't find anywhere to eat? Problem solved.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

What qualifies as a late night eating place? Everyone may have their own standard. Ours is that it must be open at least two hours after midnight, with extra points if open after bar time and a big gold star if open all night. So while there certainly other places in town that serve food till midnight or even 1:00 a.m., they didn’t make the cut. Only places open till 2:00 am or later listed here, so that after a long night of socializing and of course, indulging in some spirited liquid refreshments, you head to this place and can chow-down on enough food to cure the late night munchies and perhaps take the edge off the morning after you may be dreading. And yes, we’ve included chains, because when that late night craving comes, we’re betting you don’t care about originality, just some solid food to fill up that temporary hole in your stomach, and perhaps in your soul. We count 24 different restaurants, including some with multiple locations, giving you 36 places around town serving late into the night.

1310 E. Brady St.

Open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Apollo Cafe, a counter-service cafe located in the center of Brady Street, is popular with many seeking Greek food. A good spot for a quick lunch stop or the post-bar munchies, Apollo serves authentic Greek food like Moussaka, Patitsio or classic gyros to night-owls and day-dwellers alike.

1107 Old World Third St.

Open Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Brick 3 Pizza serves up their New York-style pizza pies until after bar close. Try one of their specialty pizzas like Philly Cheese Steak or Mac and Cheese, or build your own. Brick 3 also has salads, sandwiches and appetizers.

Camino

434 S. 2nd St.

Open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Heck, who knows better what kind of food you need to eat after drinking that a place that mostly serves alcohol?

“Camino is an American craft beer bar and eatery, located in Milwaukee’s historic Walker’s Point,” as its website notes, with a lo-o-o-ng list of craft beers, but it’s also ready to offer “late night eats.” That includes chili, cheese curds, chili fries, and for a little healthy eating, the roasted beet salad.

1820 N. Farwell Ave.

Open Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – midnight

Craving some late-night chicken lo-mein or crab rangoon? Their huge menu offers an option for everyone. Order appetizers to share with your whole group, or a serving of noodles large enough to feed you for two days.

3116 N. Downer Ave.

790 N. Jefferson St.

1443 E. Brady St.

1633 W. Wells St.

Open Monday – Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Dogg Haus creates specialty hot dogs sure to satisfy your late night munchies. Piled high with toppings ranging from coleslaw and chili to giardiniera, peppers, mozzarella and Italian beef. Located close to many Milwaukee hot spots and open past bar time, Dogg Haus is a convenient late-night stop.

Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill

1721 W. Canal St.

Open daily 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Lots of burgers, sandwiches, chicken wings and tenders, and probably lots of gamblers looking for fortification at the lower-priced of several Potawatomi casino restaurants. Plus speciality items like Bison chili and Native American Fry Bread.

812 N. Old World 3rd St.

2935 N. Oakland Ave.

Open 24 hours daily

Craving breakfast while your friend wants a burger? No problem at George Webb! Grab one of their scramblers with mix-ins like sausage, cheese, green peppers, onions or even salsa. If you’re craving something sweeter go for their blueberry pancakes or french toast. All-day breakfast not your style? Try one of their specialty burgers paired with fries or soup.

602 S. 2nd St.

Open Sunday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Friday – Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

With portions giant enough to satisfy both your pre-bar meal and your post-bar munchies, Gyro Palace doesn’t skimp on size. Their classic gyros are piled high with gyro meat, onions, tomatoes and sauce. They also have sandwiches like the Philly Cheese Steak, burgers and salads.

2035 E. North Ave.

146 E. Juneau Ave.

Open Sunday – Monday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Ian’s Pizza is a staple in both Madison and Milwaukee. Known for their out-of-the-box pizza creations like Mac and Cheese and Smoked Brisket and Tots, many a night-owl has craved Ian’s after a long night.

2207 E. North Ave.

Open 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. every day

Who doesn’t love late night queso, tacos and er, a nice margarita in case you want to keep celebrating whatever bought you out tonight. Jalisco’s has authentic Mexican cuisine including burritos, queso fundido, tostadas and various salsas. If you’re in the mood for something lighter try their salads or soups.

1523 W. Wells St.

2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

1344 E. Brady St.

3129 N. Oakland Ave.

Open 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily

It’s filling and freshly made. Try a JJ sub like the Beach Club with turkey, provolone, avocado spread, cucumber, lettuce, tomato and mayo, with some chips and a pickle and cookie if you really want to fill up.

2214 N. Farwell Ave.

Open 24 hours daily

With a classic diner setting, Ma Fischer’s is a a renowned stop to grab a bite for college kids all over Milwaukee. Ma Fischer’s offers anything you could possibly crave, from Chicken and Waffles, omelettes and pancakes to burgers, sandwiches and wings. Open 24/7, this place offers quantity eating for breakfast before work or class, post-bar chow downs or for service industry workers hungry after a long night shift.

Michael’s Family Restaurant

2220 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Open Monday-Tuesday 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Wednesday-Sunday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A central location and a big, moderate-priced menu with lots of sandwiches, soups, appetizers, Italian plates like spaghetti and veal parmesan, and desserts.

Milwaukee Brat House

1013 N Old World 3rd St.

Open Monday-Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.

What’s more Milwaukee than a brat? They’ve got all kinds here, along with an old Milwaukee choice like the Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel with cheese sauce, beer cheese soup, and German mustard. That should absorb a lot of beer. This place has a surprisingly robust menu, with tons of items, not what you’d expect at what looks like a standard bar.

231 E. North Ave.

Open Monday – Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday-Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

As the name suggests, this joint serves up New York-style pizza until late into the night. With their extensive list of specialty pizzas, there’s sure to be something to satisfy every palette. They also offer a build-your-own option with your choice of toppings and sauces.

2867 N. Oakland Ave.

Open Sunday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m., Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

If you stop into Oakland Gyros after bar time on a Friday night, you will likely see a line of hungry customers eagerly waiting for their gyros and fries. The counter-service restaurant provides a tasty meal without a long wait, making it a popular spot near UW-Milwaukee for a meal after a night out. Choose from one of their gyro platters served with fries, salads and soups, sandwiches and their flame-broiled burgers. If you’re extra hungry, they even have dessert.

3473 S. 27th St.

Open 24 hours daily

Hungry for more Greek food? Omega serves Greek dishes like Shish Kabobs and spinach pie. If you’re not in the mood for grilled chicken or kabobs, their breakfast menu includes skillets, breakfast burritos and pancakes or french toast hot off the griddle.

776 N. Milwaukee St.

Open Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Saturday: 5 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

With an emphasis on a communal feel, Ouzo’s atmosphere probably isn’t for loud later nighters. Their menu offers appetizers like hummus, Keftedes, or seasoned Greek meatballs with house made tzatsiki sauce and octopus or kalamari. For main course dishes you can find lamb chops, Mousaka, or baked eggplant, ground beef and cheese casserole topped with a creamy Bechamel sauce. Family-style Greek meals in a downtown location.

1827 N. Farwell Ave.

Dine in available Monday-Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., delivery available Sunday – Thursday: 10 a.m. to 3 a.m., Friday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The East Side’s Pizza Shuttle has a menu with so many options that there is something to satisfy every late-night craving. Pasta, chicken, hot sub sandwiches, breadsticks, calzones and of course their specialty, pizza.

419 E. Wells St. Open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

1625 W. Wells St. Open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Chili to the max. Pick your size (with a second helping option available if your hunger isn’t curbed), add your mix-ins, from noodles to jalepenos, and enjoy. Grab a walking taco if you’re on the go, or try one of their sandwiches. A Milwaukee institution.

1903 Kenilworth Pl. open 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

2262 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. open 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Being a 21-year-old myself, there have been plenty of nights where the first words uttered after coming home from the bars were “let’s order Toppers.” Their Topperstix take a twist on traditional breadsticks by adding bacon, pepperoni or even cinnamon. Their wings smothered in Toppers’ sauce are finger lickin’ satisfying, and their pizzas, made with Wisconsin cheese, are piled high with toppings.

1348 E. Brady St. Open Sunday – Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 10:30 a.m. t0 2:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

1150 N. Water St. Open Sunday – Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 10:30 a.m. t0 2:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

3101 N. Oakland Ave. Open Sunday – Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Qdoba is ideal for a late-night snack. Dishing out creamy queso with chips, tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos and even breakfast burritos, Qdoba offers a quick and easy post-bar stop.

Vanguard

2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Serving food 11 a.m.- 12 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday and Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Specializes in sausages, with a fantastic variety, from Jamaican Lamb Currywurst to Yucatan Venison, Nashville Hot Chicken or Duck BLT sausages. Plus an additional “tubeless” menu of adventuresome, non-sausage fare. And a robust menu of craft beers and cool cocktails.

714 E. Brady St.

Open Sunday – Thursday: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday – Saturday: 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.

With combos like pizza and wings, you can get the best of both worlds for the best price. Choose from their list of specialty pizzas like Chicken Alfredo or Siracha Chicken, or create your own from an extensive list of toppings. Pizza not your style? They have their own “chicken lovers” menu full of chicken strips and chicken dinners, as well as sandwiches and Italian dinners.