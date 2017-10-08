State attorney general and federal EPA head never met a green policy they liked.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and federal EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt make quite a team when it comes to rolling back clean air and water protections:

*At the EPA the new number 2 guy is a coal lobbyist nominated by President Trump.

*But Schimel beat Pruitt to the coal-industry-lobbying-hiring punch by tapping (back in 2014) a lobbyist for The American Coalition for Clean Coal as the AG’s top aide, noted here.

* And Schimel is the leading EPA ally in the courts against the federal clean water rule, as Gary Wilson, a contributor to Detroit Public TV’s Great Lakes Bureau, noted recently:

A 25-state coalition led by Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel including Michigan, Indiana and Ohio has told EPA and the Army Corps that the rule allowed the agencies to “improperly expand their jurisdiction” over waterways and want the federal government to defer to the states.

*And back in Wisconsin, Schimel favored an approach overriding the Public Trust Doctrine to give away the state’s waters.

The Pruitt-Schimel approach to industry de-regulation has helped produce these outcomes, among dozens, in the Wisconsin I recently called the model hard-right-corporate state:

Climate change & DNR science positions deleted. Regulated businesses, even with fewer inspections, encouraged to write their own operating permit conditions. CAFO size limits overturned and oversight rolled back, contaminated well water tolerated, groundwater for big users privatized, permanently. Clear Power Act/clean air fought. Multiple US EPA clean water policies slowed, fought. State phosphorous rule implementation weakened by 25 years. Forest land owners allowed tax breaks on increased acreages formerly open to public access.

James Rowen, a former journalist and mayoral staffer in Milwaukee and Madison, writes a regular blog, The Political Environment.