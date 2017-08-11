Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The new Gathering Place Brewing Company will host its grand opening party on Saturday, August 19 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at their brewery located at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in the Riverworks Business Improvement District.

Joe Yeado, Founder and President of Gathering Place Brewing Company said, “We are incredibly excited to open our doors and share our beer and our story with the community. It’s been a long journey to reach this point and we’re thrilled this day has come.”

A press release offered more information:

Gathering Place will serve four beers at the grand opening: Spirited Debate IPA: four varieties of hops present an array of flavors and aromas

Treffpunkt: a German golden ale that is balanced, crisp, and refreshing with a touch of hops

Gruss Gott Heferweizen: a German-style wheat beer with subtle bitterness and a spicy yeast character

Priere: inspired by the table beers in Belgian monasteries, this pale ale has a unique floral aroma and fruit flavors

Head Brewer Corey Blodgett says they hope to “challenge the palate and push people to try new flavors and beer styles.”

Gathering Places says community engagement is integral to business and they will donate at least one percent of sales each quarter to local non-profit organizations.

Stone Creek Hardwood Café

Stone Creek Coffee’s newest location opened its doors to the public on Monday at 7954 Hardwood Ave. in Wauwatosa.

The Hardwood café doesn’t stray from the other Stone Creek locations in style and the mix of metal and wood gives the café an industrial yet cozy feel.

According to OMC’s Lori Fredrich, the new café features a garage door inside the café allowing the eastern part of the building to be closed off for private events.

The location’s menu is the same as the other locations, and offers a wide variety of espresso drinks, tea and blended drinks as well as snacks like bagels, oatmeal and other pastery items.

A press release from Stone Creek Coffee says:

We first began working on this project almost two years ago when the plans for the restoration of the building were still being conceived. It’s been a long road to get to where we are, but we’re thrilled with the outcome and cannot wait to share it with you!

The café has daily specials this week to celebrate the opening:

Monday 8/7: One FREE coffee or espresso-based beverage per person (must be present).

Tuesday 8/8: One Free ¼ of coffee to the first 200 customers (limit one per person).

Wednesday 8/9: Buy one drink at the Hardwood café and get a coupon for a free drink valid at any SCC café.

Thursday 8/10: Party and Latte Art Competition starting at 7 pm. Free food and drinks.

Friday 8/11: Take 30% off all beans and swag.

Saturday 8/12: One FREE toasted sugar cookie per child (while supplies last // “child” is open to interpretation).

The Hardwood Avenue location will be open Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Historic Third Ward Tavern Saved

The old saloon building at 266 E. Erie Street will be getting some much-needed TLC starting this fall. The Third Ward Architectural Review Board approved plans for renovations that would restore the space to its original use as a tavern.

According to Urban Milwaukee’s Michael Horne, developer Sig Strautmanis told the board that “a super reputable group wants to use the building for tavern and food use.”

The building was built in 1884 and was slated for demolition in 2015 until the board gave the property a Historic Designation which halted demolition.

The renovations include repairs and repainting to the Cream City Brick exterior and a new roof.

Horne reported on the plans Chris Socha of The Washatko Architects, presented to the board:

“The intent is to open it up to the extent possible,” Socha said of the building’s façade. The existing aluminum residential style windows would be eliminated, and the new fenestration would be wooden, double-hung sash windows in a “two over two” configuration, which would be appropriate for the narrow vertical openings. The main entrance, with its decorative brich flourishes, would be retained, as would be the large flanking windows, which are original to the space. An interior staircase and its exterior fire escape mate would be retained, and a door with a window above would be restored, and a missing one replicated. The shed would be eliminated.

The board welcomed the renovations because according to Milwaukee’s preservation officer, Carlen Hatala, the building “exemplifies cultural, social and historic use of a space, it embodies a distinct, distinguishable type of architecture and its unique location makes it a visible feature of the district.”

Designs:

Arkansas and Milwaukee Exchange Chefs

The Velocity Group, an urban planning, development and experience design firm from Bentonville, Arkansas, has launched a culinary ambassador program that will allow chefs from Bentonville to tour other growing culinary scenes around the nation. The first program will be in Milwaukee on August 16-20.

Arkansas chefs Rob Nelson, Travis McConnell and Michael Kuefner will join founder and Velocity Group CEO Daniel Hintz in touring local restaurants, breweries, distilleries, public markets and butcher shops.

According to a press release, Hintz said:

We’ll learn a lot from this first trip, including efficient ways to work with local partners, to promote and generate the interest and resources to continue the efforts and generate the process to create cultural exchanges between communities.

Hintz is a Milwaukee native and says the city is “near and dear” to his heart and where he started his career.

The press release continued:

The nascent program already seems to be generating returns, as a week after the Milwaukee visit, James Beard nominee and Milwaukee Chef Justin Carlisle from Ardent and Red Light Ramen will be traveling to Northwest Arkansas to participate in the Fayetteville Roots Festival. “We are thrilled to be hosting Chef Justin Carlisle as a featured guest chef at this year’s Fayetteville Roots Festival. When we began our guest search, Chef Carlisle was at the top of the wish list, offering a unique story and culinary mastery at our event.” Jeremy Gawthrop of Greenhouse Grille in Fayetteville.

The program aims to connect the culture of growing culinary cities around the United States.

Now Closing: Hinterland

The staff at the Third Ward’s Hinterland (222 E. Erie St.) served its last dinner on Tuesday night, as Milwaukee Magazine‘s Ann Christenson reports:

Owner Bill Tressler confirmed the news this morning: “It’s been an amazing 10 years, but it’s been a struggle for a while. There’s a ton of market pressure in Milwaukee and it’s hard to compete with that. But [chef] Matt Kerley and the team down there were great. It’s really hard to pull the plug.” Executive chef Dan Van Rite left in 2016 to open Dandan (360 E. Erie St.), also in the Third Ward, with fellow chef Dan Jacobs. Matt Kerley has led the kitchen since then.

For most of its decade in business, Van Rite served as head chef. Hinterland was fairly pricey, with a kind of northwoods theme, and such menu items as elk and antelope.

Tressler still owns a Green Bay restaurant and brewery, which he recently moved to a more high-profile location across from Lambeau Field.