Walker’s Desperate Deal With Foxconn
No governor in state history would have offered such a massive giveaway.
Back when Gov. Jim Doyle was offering tax incentives to companies like Harley Davidson and Mercury Marine to convince them to expand in this state, I questioned a Department of Commerce official about their rationale.
In essence, the department took a look at the number of jobs to be saved, the average wage earned and how much those employees would pay in state income taxes. The tax incentive was 7 percent of the company payroll for up to nine years and the workers were paying an average of slightly more than 5 percent in income taxes, so the state would be made whole in about 12 years. And that doesn’t include the corporate income tax that also would be paid.
The Commerce Department had a bipartisan history of this sort of approach, but Gov. Scott Walker, offering little rationale, replaced it with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, where any sort of deal seems to be made. A Legislative Audit Bureau report found that of hundreds of millions in tax credits, grants and loans authorized since 2011, the agency “cannot be certain about the number of jobs actually created or retained as a result of any awards.” In fact only 12.5 percent of contract awards “even had an expected result of job creation or retention.”
But the Foxconn deal offers much more than this. The company also gets a 15 percent tax credit on all capital expenditures it makes for seven years. Since Foxconn, due to Walker’s Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit, will pay little or no corporate tax, probably none of this giveaway will be recovered. Indeed, the company is being given “refundable tax credits,” meaning these are cash giveaways, not tax reductions.
But the deal offers much more than this. Foxconn will get a state and local sales tax exemption on the cost of all building materials, supplies, and equipment and landscaping and lawn maintenance services, estimated to be worth $139 million.
But the deal offers still more. Local governments will be pressured to create special Tax Incremental Financing districts, and the subsidy is expected to be so massive that the Foxconn bill provides an exemption from the state law limiting the size of such districts and lengthens the statutory payback period from 20 to 30 years.
But the deal offers still more. The bill would exempt Foxconn from some state requirements on: (1)discharging dredged or fill material into a wetland; (2)water quality certification related to discharges into wetlands; (3)construction, placement, or maintenance of bridges or culverts in or over navigable waters; (4)construction, dredging, or enlargement of an artificial water body that connects with an existing navigable waterway; (5)grading or removal of topsoil from the bank of a navigable waterway; (6) public utility projects consisting of high-voltage transmission line relocations.
In short, Foxconn will be able to operate as a kind of outlaw company that can simply ignore laws that regulate every other business or individual in the state. And that is because it promises to create up to 13,000 jobs in return for accepting $3 billion in tax subsidies or $585 per person for every adult resident in this state, not including the additional TIF subsidies, which have yet to be tallied.
And what guarantee is there that Foxconn will create 13,000 jobs? None. The company could collect $345 million of the maximum $1.5 billion payroll credit for just the 3,000 jobs it promises to start with and grab the sales tax exemptions and TIF subsidies while using the $1.35 billion tax credit on capital expenditures to automate the factory and gradually lower the employment even further. With no penalty. And given the company’s reputation for embracing robotics at ever opportunity, that is surely the most likely result.
And the cost to the state under this scenario would be $611,000 per job, not counting the TIF subsidies and environmental costs.
As for the jobs it promises, how many will be family supporting? Foxconn claims the average wage paid will be $53,875, but what guarantee is there of this? None. And even if this does turn out to be the average, that could easily mean half the workers earn less than this. How much less? One clue is provided by the legislation, which says the payroll tax credit applies for jobs earning at least $22,620 if the company is in a tier I county or municipality or $30,000 if in a tier II county or municipality. The lower figure is below the poverty line for a family of four while the higher figure is at about 130 percent of the poverty line.
These details come from a recent Legislative Fiscal Bureau analysis, which concludes the state could recoup the massive Foxconn giveaway by 2043. Leaving aside that this is a quarter-century, an entire generation from now, how can the money be recouped when it is far more than the combined taxes paid by workers and the company? The answer is that the Foxconn plant will spin off other jobs from suppliers, construction companies and the like that it uses. But if we followed this approach for every company in Wisconsin, it would wipe out all the corporate and personal income taxes paid in this state. That doesn’t seem like a sensible way to build an economy.
The Fiscal Bureau cautions that the data on the spin-off jobs is “speculative” and based on estimates from Foxconn and the WEDC. I leave it to others to decide which is less reliable.
The bureau estimates that given the proposed location for Foxconn is close to the Illinois border, perhaps 10 percent of the jobs could go to workers from that state who won’t pay Wisconsin taxes, which would extend the payback period two more years, to 2045. It also notes its analysis hasn’t reduced the value of future dollars, meaning the real dollar payback would occur even later, perhaps after 2050.
Has there ever been a worse deal proposed by a Wisconsin governor? True, the Brewers and Bucks stadium deals were massive giveaways, but this was done not for jobs but for the state’s prestige, to prevent the loss of major league franchises. A deal with Foxconn offers not prestige, but a deal with a shady operator who frequently walks out of deals, compares his workers to animals, and has created a company infamous for poverty-level wages and horrible working conditions, with riots, worker suicides and violence at the Foxconn plant in China.
Walker’s willingness to hand this company $3 billion suggests a desperation to wipe away his failed promise to create 250,000 new jobs and the state’s chronic below-average ranking in job creation. The Foxconn hype — with the dirty details downplayed — might rebrand him as a big-time job creator. As for state legislators in the Racine-Kenosha area, they may find it hard to oppose his plan.
But for every other legislator in the state, Republican or Democrat, there is no reason to vote for this unprecedented giveaway for a few thousand jobs, following a game plan that if applied to all businesses, would bankrupt the state and destroy its environment. This isn’t a sound conservative solution to economic development, it is fiscal liberalism run rampant.
8 thoughts on “Murphy’s Law: Walker’s Desperate Deal With Foxconn”
Fitzgerald lacks votes in GOP controlled Senate so we can stop blaming liberals and Walker haters now right?
The Memorandum of Understanding states:
“Since the initial meeting, the Company has issued a Request for Proposal (“RFP”) for locating the TFT LCD fabrication facilities in the United States, and Wisconsin has responded with offers of financial support and incentives as described in the comprehensive proposal submitted to the company on June 2, 2017, which was subsequently revised on June 26, 2017, and July 12, 2017.”
What were the initial terms that Wisconsin proposed?
How does the right keep winning with such persuasive arguments?
businesses acceptable? Does it matter the type of business?
When are we going to start accounting for all the employment that is desperately needed for people that live 20 miles to the north? The EITC’s, Medicaid spending, food stamps, costs of crime, school reform, housing programs, and so much more that the high numbers of unemployed require? What is the cost per person on those programs?
Are we better off continuing to pay for these programs for people who don’t work, or should we put money towards getting them working? Even the overly pessimistic account of $611,000 per job (which ignores any other job creation outside of Foxconn) broken down over 15 years may likely be less than all those entitlements and social programs cost. Those 3-13k people won’t appear out of the air. They’ll have to be pulled from other jobs or from the pool of non-working population (and those pulled from other jobs will need replacing at their old jobs, etc).
This also doesn’t take into account the increased wages through competition for workers, increased property values of people who now have jobs or better jobs, sales taxes spent by new consumers, and so much more.
All of this also ignores the real possibility of Wisconsin becoming a hotbed of a new form of high tech manufacturing that uses automation and a technical expertise that will require important changes to our universities and tech schools. This could truly be transformational for SE Wisconsin and is worth the costs.
So at what cost are incentives for new
So any deal no matter what is worth it because people in Milwaukee need jobs? We just give Foxconn whatever they want? That makes no sense at all and is far from reasonable. That’s why you are seeing so much trepidation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, not to mention state residents. The idea that we should just gladly take any deal because maybe in 40 years it all works out (and it’s a huge maybe) is ridiculous.
Vincent, I never said any deal no matter what. You are putting words in my mouth. I merely said that I believe the costs for this deal, based on the potential outcome, seem acceptable to me. I also asked what level of incentives, given the other factors I mentioned, other people believe are acceptable. Do you have any thoughts on that question?
Foxconn deal has the potential, along with the Amazon program, to make SE Wisconsin the tech capital of theMidwest. The Illinois businesses and people are leaving like rats from a sinking ship. This tells them that they have a friend in Wisconsin.
TheLefties are playing the same song that pushed out KC and other businesses, before Tommy tosses the Left and Earl out the door.
It is not secret that the country has completely rejected the Left everywhere, look at the 36 states the GOP controls to the few that follow the left, and those the Lefties control, with their stupid plans, are left holding a bag of nutting.
Illinois, california are disaster and PR, Conn., NY.