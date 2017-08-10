Guide to 43 Milwaukee Food Trucks

From Gouda Girls to Falafel Guys to Fatty Patty, this town has tons of street food.

It’s hard to imagine, but there was a time — not so long ago — when Milwaukee had no food trucks. Zip. Nada. Nothing.

How did we survive, how could we endure the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune without the ability to take a quick break and grab some sizzling hot food on the street — say, a pulled pork sandwich or Jamaican jerk chicken or some bacon balls with mac and cheese? What better way to forget about your troubles and tension than to chow down on a beef slider, some fried eggplant or a gooey gouda grilled cheese?

We count 43 food trucks in the Milwaukee area, with a ridiculously wide range of food offerings and some sublimely catchy names. The list seemed to grow even as we compiled the list. If you doubt that Milwaukee is now a cosmopolitan town, check out this list of food trucks and you’ll be feeling oh-so-wrong. And oh-so-hungry.

Bebe’s Bistro

Created in honor of her late mother Brenda “Bebe” Appling, Kyra Appling-McCullum started Bebe’s Bistro in 2014. The family business serves comfort food the way Bebe would’ve liked it, including beef and chicken sliders, potatos, hot dogs and fish sandwiches.

Blue Cow Creperie

While new to the food truck scene, Blue Cow Creperie has no shortage of fans. Owner Peter Schalk has paid close attention to his customer’s desires and created an extensive menu ranging from crepes to satisfy a sweet tooth to delicious lunch crepes and gluten-free options.

Buddha’s BBQ

Buddha’s originates from Dayton, Ohio in the 1970s where Waymon “Buddha” McNeal began selling his Tummy Rub’n good BBQ, as he dubbed it. The McNeal BBQ legacy has lived on as McNeal expands to different cities, including Milwaukee. McNeal prides himself on his tradition of hickory-smoked meats smothered in savory barbecue sauce.

Cousins Subs Traveling Sub Shop

Cousins has taken their popular subs to the streets. The sub shop serves their classic sandwiches and can be found at Milwaukee events and festivals.

Drift

Drift brings the Down Under to Beer City. The New Zealand inspired truck has an espresso bar that serves coffee drinks and flat whites, a popular drink in Kiwi-land. The menu also features breakfast pies and baked goods like New Zealand’s Afghan biscuit and scones. Drift is usually parked at 330 N. Broadway on Tuesdays through Fridays for breakfast and lunch.

El Chile Caliente

Based out of Kenosha, El Chile Caliente serves authentic Mexican and Puerto Rican dishes all over Milwaukee and Wisconsin. Founded in 2003, El Chile Caliente’s menu includes well-known favorites like Al-Pastor, slow-roasted pork with a special blend of 17 different spices, sandwiches, tacos and quesadillas.

Falafel Guys

Owned by Chrissy and Ron Stroli, the Falafel Guys serve authentic Middle Eastern cuisine that has become a staple in this city. Making stops all over Milwaukee and its surrounding areas, the truck brings hungry falafel lovers such items as classic falafel, baba ganoush, fried eggplant among hummus and various sandwiches. The Stroli’s opened a wheel-less restaurant in Thiensville to meet high demand for their cuisine.

The Fatty Patty

The Fatty Patty has mastered gourmet homemade burgers in monster sized portions. Sure to fill your belly, Fatty Patty delivers to the Milwaukee area and can be found at Milwaukee festivals.

Firewise Barbecue

Firewise serves up classic “Wisconsin-style” barbecue. Owner Alex Obradovich says his barbecue is sweeter than most and he focuses on getting the meat perfectly tender. From ribs to pulled pork and brisket sandwiches paired with sides like beans, slaw or potato salad, this truck gives customers a true barbecue on wheels.

Fivestar Nacho

Since Fivestar Nacho hit the streets in 2013, its owner Nichole Gonzalez has been committed to taking nachos to a new level. Using fresh and high-quality ingredients, Gonzales brings her years of experience in the culinary field to offer nacho lovers their choice of rice, meat, and toppings including coleslaw, salsa, tomatoes and other options.

Flying Cow Pizza

Founded in 2011, Flying Cow Pizza was born when the Buchanan brothers built a pizza oven for fun. Coined when Brett Buchanan decided to “fly the coop” from the family dairy industry, he named his new business Flying Cow Pizza. Made on handmade dough and fired in wood ovens, the pizza is made with fresh ingredients from local farmers Buchanan trusts.

Foxfire

Foxfire aims to serve restaurant-quality meals on the street, not the usual approach for food trucks. Their staple item is the buttermilk fried-chicken sandwich topped with mayo, pickles and served on a toasted bun. The menu emphasizes fresh and local ingredients and sides like Brussels sprouts, fried green tomatoes and shoestring potatoes.

The Gouda Girls

Co-owners and true Wisconsonites Katherine and Tina Tonn serve every meal with a smile and “curbside comfort.” Their cheese-filled menu will satisfy the needs of any cheesehead with their gooey grilled cheeses, homemade burgers and toasty sandwiches.

Gypsy Taco

Despite setbacks before opening and a fire this winter, Gypsy Taco rose from the ashes and remains a Milwaukee-area favorite. Chef Mitch Ciohon’s menu offers one-of-a-kind tacos like the Dr. Pepper Pork Taco and the Seared Ahi Tuna. Sides include the corn cup, chips and queso and churros.

Hardwood Café

Hardwood Café has been serving up mouth-watering barbeque for over 30 years, and now Wisconsonites can get their BBQ fix on the go through their food truck.

Heavenly Cuisine on the Go

Passionate about creating delicious meals for the people of Milwaukee, owners Tyree Fleming and Gabrielle Ruiz-Fleming have crafted a menu featuring sandwiches, cheesesteaks, fish dinners, breakfast specials and other comfort food.

Hidden Kitchen MKE

Using the fresh and local ingredients, Chef Oliver Hunt and his mobile kitchen serve up a wide variety of mouth-watering meals. Their ever-evolving menu changes frequently and has offered meals like a smoked brisket sandwich with coleslaw, blackened mahi mahi tacos, fried chicken tenders with sweet chili sauce and pork dumplings. In addition to serving on the streets of Milwaukee, they cater private events and bring fresh and creative combinations to your guests.

Jamaican Kitchen and Grill

The truck serves authentic Jamaican cuisine like goat and chicken curry, jerk chicken and pork, chicken stew and oxtail. Served with sides like plantains or mixed vegetables. Reviews praise the truck for its fall-off-the-bone, tender meat and perfectly seasoned curry.

Juiced Cold-Pressed Juicery

Nourish yourself with one of Juiced’s all-natural, cold-pressed juices. Their wide variety of fruit and veggie combinations will give you energy, cleanse your body, amp up your immune system, or maybe just satisfy your craving for some tasty juices. Delivery, carry-out or window-service.

Little Havana Express

Advertising some of the most “authentic” Cuban sandwiches in Milwaukee, Little Havana features shredded beef and chicken breast sandwiches, Havana pork plates, and empanadas served with sides including white rice, Congri (Cuban rice), yuca fries, sweet plantains and black beans. Catch Little Havana at Food Truck Wednesdays at the Menomonee Valley Community Park.

Lumpia City

Lumpia, a Filipino snack, traditionally consists of an egg roll filled with pork, carrots and onions. Lumpia City offers a twist on that tradition, offering lumpia filled with stuffings like mac and cheese or Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushrooms for a pizza-style filling.

Marco Pollo

Marco Pollo, the brainchild of students Marshall Lerner and Zach Nelsen with their teacher Stephen Bloc, was inspired by their love for international travel and their passion for food and cooking. The menu includes dishes like the Siam I Am, with vegetables with sweet and sassy Thai dynamite sauce, Marcosito’s Plato with homemade queso, ranchero sauce and sour cream and Buddha’s Delight with tangy Chinese orange glaze, vegetables and sesame seeds.

Mazorca Tacos

One of the newest trucks in town, Mazorca serves authentic tacos like birria, al pastor, bistec and a vegetarian option. Owner Jesus Gonzalez parks the taco shop on the corner of S. 1st St. and W. Pittsburgh Ave. in Walker’s Point, a corner he often walked past as a kid on his way to pick his dad up from work.

Meat on the Street

Owned by Alexa Alfaro, an Alaskan-raised Filipina, Meat on the Street is the first Filipino food truck in town. The menu consists of traditional Filipino dishes like meat sticks served with pancit, rice with spicy veggie slaw, and rice bowls with meat toppings.

Olano’s Empanadas

Peru native Alex Olano learned how to make handmade empanadas from his grandmother. He began cooking with his mother when he was 7 years old and decided to start his own business with his wife, Leslie, after working with UW-Parkside’s Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative to create their food truck. Their menu includes empanadas with ingredients like roasted sweet potato with spinach, goat cheese and caramelized onions, or spicy chicken with sweet corn, black beans, red peppers and Cajun spices.

Oscar’s on a Roll

One of Milwaukee’s favorite restaurants can also be found roaming the city of Milwaukee. Oscar’s Pub & Grill introduced their food truck in 2014, and it serves their famous burgers on wheels. The menu includes favorites like “The Big O,” a black angus burger topped with chipotle jack, smoked gouda, hickory bacon, chorizo, fried onions, jalapenos and a side of guacamole, and their seasoned fries.

Pedro’s South American Food

Ecuadorian native Pedro Tejada was inspired to combine his experience in the culinary industry with his passion for South American food into a food truck after backpacking through South America. Try his most popular handmade empanadas: the Argentinian beef or the chorizo, potato and cheddar.

Pig Tailz MKE

Pig out on some pork creations at Pig Tailz MKE. Try their bacon-wrapped hot dog, braised pork tacos or their DTE Nachos with tortilla chips, pulled pork, nacho cheese, BBQ and giardiniera peppers.

Pop’s BBQ

Owner and BBQ pro Mike Hester has been serving Memphis-style BBQ since 2006. Hester’s grilled goods include pork shoulders, baby back ribs, spare ribs, chicken, beef brisket, turkey wings and lets and brats, all covered in his secret sauce.

Press

Founded by Aaron Rosko and Emily Thomas in 2015, Press serves gourmet Belgian waffles. Their operation grew from a pop-up tent and a table at farmers markets to a waffle-machine on wheels. Menu items include waffles featuring toppings like lemon curd and whipped cream, fresh peaches with basil and honey or Nutella and peanut butter, whipped cream and sprinkles or old fashioned powdered sugar.

Punjabi Accent

Owned by India native Manminder Sethi, Milwaukee’s first Indian food truck hit the streets in January. Punjabi Accent serves authentic Indian dishes like chicken and lamb curry, Chana masala, chicken tikki masala and fresh vegetables.

ROLL MKE

Owner Chad Rittgers had always dreamed of a profession in food. When he opened ROLL MKE, he committed himself to bringing high quality, handcrafted food to the streets of Milwaukee. Specializing in gourmet sandwiches, the menu includes burgers, pork sliders, grilled cheese, and pulled pork, all served with house-cut fries and a drink for only $9.

The Rolling Cones

Among a sea of burgers, tacos and other food truck staples, The Rolling Cones stands out by wrapping your favorite meal in a bread cone. Their menu features classic cones like BBQ Pulled Pork (braised pork smothered in BBQ sauce topped with creamy coleslaw), as well as vegetarian options.

Southern Confections

With homemade sweets like fried pineapple upsidedown cake, fried strawberry shortcake, funnel cakes and fresh squeezed lemonade, Southern Confections is sure to satisfy your sweet-tooth. Look for them around the streets of Milwaukee.

Streetza

Streetza has been satisfying your pizza needs since 2008 and has picked up a plethora of awards along the way. From being featured on Food Network to Huffington Post, Streetza has been acclaimed as one of the best food trucks in America.

Stuffed

Poland native Gosia Glazer and her husband Stephen opened Stuffed, a food truck serving homemade pierogi, when she struggled to find authentic Polish food in Milwaukee. Glazer learned to make the stuffed dough dumpling dish from her grandmother in Poland and uses a family recipe to bring originality to her menu.

Sushi Go!

Since its opening in 2015, SushiGo provides sushi lovers with their favorites on the go. The menu consists of classics like California rolls and spicy tuna, but also includes giant sushi-burritos — burrito-sized sushi rolls that should satiate the stomach of even the hungriest eaters.

Tacos El Charrito

Serving to be affordable and authentic, Tacos El Chariot promotes itself as one of the best taco trucks in town. Create your taco from 7 different meat options, or try their quesadillas and burritos with their fresh-made horchata.

The Denson’s Catering & Event Planning

Densons serves up homemade food with plenty of variety. The menu features dishes like spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, corn on the cob and jambalaya. Owner Sylvia Denson, who is self-taught in culinary arts, opened her food truck in 2013 and became a certified chef in 2014.

Timber’s BBQ Truck

Double B’s, one of the metro area’s BBQ restaurants, now has a food truck. Timber’s hit the road in Fall 2016 to bring their BBQ to Milwaukee events. Try the Hot & Dog, a hotdog with pulled pork, mac and cheese, coleslaw and barbecue sauce, their Bacon Balls, smoked meatballs wrapped in bacon and deep fried or their dry rubbed smoked wings.

Truckmeister

Serving “gourmet” burgers created by Chef Patrick Cullen, Truck Meister’s two trucks can most commonly be found between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Frequent locations are the US Bank Center, the Chase Bank Tower and Red Arrow Park.

Wicked Urban Grill

This three-man team comprised of culinary duo Geoffrey Cooper and Michelle Warwick, and sales and marketing man Dennis Burkee, bring charcoal-grilled delights to Milwaukee streets. Try their meatball sub, chicken or pork sliders, and wrapped sausages.

Yellowbellies

Owned and operated by Siobhan and Michael Mesenbourg, Yellowbellies offers creative twists on rotisserie chicken served on fresh, daily-made bread. The Mesenbourgs have been in the food industry for 15 years and have perfected their menu to include items from original chicken sandwiches to Thai chicken and Cuban sandwiches.

