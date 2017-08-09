Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Democratic lawmakers are sponsoring a bill that would require the state Department of Justice to track and disclose how much money and staff time it spends on civil cases.

The measure would require the Justice Department, beginning in March 2019, to submit an annual report to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee that details the cost, staff time and status of each civil case it handles.

The proposal is sponsored by Democratic Reps. Chris Taylor, of Madison, Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire, and Fred Kessler, of Milwaukee.

The department has filed suits in recent years – like here here , and here – against the federal government that challenged the Affordable Care Act often dubbed Obamacare, environmental laws, and a federal directive that schools allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

The lawmakers said these lawsuits are not in the interest of Wisconsinites but in the interest of a national rightwing agenda and that Wisconsin taxpayers have a right to know how much state government spends on those cases.

