The Wauwatosa Historical Society‘s 31st Annual Firefly Art Fair was held at The Kneeland-Walker House and Victorian-era gardens on August 5-6, at 7406 Hillcrest Drive in Tosa.

The Firefly Art Fair is considered one of the premier outdoor art festivals in the greater Milwaukee area and featured more than 80 juried artists with a wide variety of artwork, children’s art activities, live music, homemade pies and other desserts and beverages with the proceeds going to benefit the historical society’s preservation and educational missions. The fair is held on 1.5 acres of gardens and grounds at the Kneeland-Walker House, which are cared for by volunteers from the Wauwatosa Historical Society and from the UW Extension SouthEast Wisconsin Master Gardeners. This years’ fair including artists working in more than a dozen different mediums, from ceramics to leather, jewelry to photography, water colors to sculpture.

Our photos capture the action.

Photo Gallery