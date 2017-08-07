"Milwaukee has always been my home and I can’t imagine living anywhere else!"

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at La Macchia Enterprises (LME) as a Travel Agency Engagement Manager. My role is awesome because I work with an amazing group of unique individuals who all bring energy and talent to our team. My role specifically is awesome because I get to do what I love (marketing) in a fun and interesting industry (travel).

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

26 Years – My parents moved back here when I was three years old. I grew up in the suburbs but currently live on the East Side and love the location. Milwaukee has always been my home and I can’t imagine living anywhere else!

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

All the amazing festivals in the summer! There is always something to do and something to learn. I also love how walkable the city is. Whether through the parks, or on the sidewalks, it is easy to navigate to where you want to go and a great way to see the sites!

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

I love The Yard at the Iron Horse Hotel. It is my favorite place in all of Milwaukee and can’t get enough of their beautiful patio in the summer. Their cheese curds are the greatest things of all time.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Any night of Summerfest is my favorite thing to do in the summer. There is always great entertainment and it’s the perfect place to hang out with friends while listening to music and eating all the amazing food.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal weekend would start with Friday night Happy Hour at Harry’s on Brady Street. Saturday I would volunteer at the Wisconsin Humane Society in the morning, followed by a stroll through the Public Market to find great stuff for dinner. After that, I’d hit all the great shops in the Third Ward before heading out to one of the festivals like Bastille Days. Sunday would consist of kayaking in the Milwaukee River and then hitting up some patios for mimosas and brunch with friends.