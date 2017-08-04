Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

A new 13-story tower planned for N. Farwell Ave. is rising above the ground for the first time. The project is being developed by Jim Wiechmann of Wiechmann Enterprises and Tim Gokhman of New Land Enterprises.

When complete, the new building will include 153 apartments, primarily one bedroom and studio units. The building will also include a 215-stall parking garage on the building’s lower floors, 10,000 square-feet of office space and first-floor commercial space. Award winning chef Justin Carlisle has announced that he’ll open a deli in the building, complimenting his Red Light Ramen and Ardent restaurants just across the street.

Stevens Construction is leading the construction of the building. The project was originally designed by Kindness Architecture, which has since been acquired by Eppstein Uhen Architects.

The tower will replace a four-story, modernist office building that was deconstructed late last year. Originally built in 1961, that building housed the offices of New Land Enterprises and a handful of other tenants. New Land relocated to the building immediately south of the project in advance of construction and is expected to move into the new building’s office space.

How do the neighbors feel about all of this? A February 2016 meeting led by alderman Nik Kovac had only two attendees in opposition, a true oddity for the dense Lower East Side.

Contrast that to New Land’s other big project, the recently approved apartment building for 2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View, where people spoke in opposition at every hearing. That project was unanimously approved by the Common Council on Monday.

