DanceMKE Returns

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts is presenting a second season of its summer dance competition DanceMKE. DanceMKE is presented as part of the Live at Peck series sponsored by the Molitor Charitable Foundation and Urban Milwaukee. The competition began on August 1 for three-weeks of preliminary round competition culminating in the finals on August 22.

20 groups of talented dancers from all backgrounds and disciplines will compete for nine spots in the finals. Come down and be amazed by these talented Milwaukee dancers as they compete for cash prizes, as well as bragging rights as the winners of DanceMKE. There will be a little something for everyone with a wide variety of dance styles.

Join the fun at 7:00 p.m. as the preliminaries continue Tuesday August 8 and 15 at Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Center. The public gets a chance to inform the judges’ choices by weighing in via smart-phone voting each week to help their favorite dancers reach the finals. Watch and see who will be chosen to compete in the finals on Tuesday August 22 and be called the winner of DanceMKE.

DanceMKE is hosted by Van McNeil. Attendees can get in the fun as well with a free dance class with instructors including Ryan Cappleman (August 8), Christopher Gilbert (August 15) and Jacqui Lefebvre (August 22.)

Watch Urban Milwaukee for DanceMKE video recaps highlighting the top three groups from each week of the competition.

DanceMKE is presented free as part of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts summer performance series: Live at Peck Pavilion. All performances are free and open to the public.

For more information on the DanceMKE schedule and all of the free Live at Peck events visit: http://www.marcuscenter.org