MOWA’s Inaugural Art & Chalk Fest

10,000+ visitors enjoyed fine arts vendors, professional chalk artists and more.

By - Jul 31st, 2017 03:32 pm
The Gordon family enjoyed the activities and fun at the Art & Chalk Fest located at the Museum Of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI. Photo by Erol Reyal.

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) held its inaugural Art & Chalk Fest on its outdoor campus on July 29-30th. This free event featured a juried selection of 50 fine arts and crafts artists’ booths, twelve chalk artists creating larger-than-life pavement masterpieces, art activities for all ages, live entertainment and music, food vendors, and a beer garden.

MOWA also opened its doors to thousands of patrons to experience the summer fashion exhibitions for free.

Our photos capture the fun at the fest.

