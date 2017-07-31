Photo Gallery
MOWA’s Inaugural Art & Chalk Fest
10,000+ visitors enjoyed fine arts vendors, professional chalk artists and more.
The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) held its inaugural Art & Chalk Fest on its outdoor campus on July 29-30th. This free event featured a juried selection of 50 fine arts and crafts artists’ booths, twelve chalk artists creating larger-than-life pavement masterpieces, art activities for all ages, live entertainment and music, food vendors, and a beer garden.
MOWA also opened its doors to thousands of patrons to experience the summer fashion exhibitions for free.
Our photos capture the fun at the fest.
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Photo Gallery