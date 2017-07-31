Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I’m a LISC AmeriCorps member serving at Artists Working in Education. I’m the community engagement coordinator and it gives me the opportunity to interact with community members and make art with kids! I get to work with very passionate people who really care about community development and youth who have the opportunity to create art that addresses social justice issues.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born in Milwaukee. My family and I lived here until we moved to Michigan when I was in high school. After college, I came back because I wanted to explore what Milwaukee had to offer and I felt like I had more opportunities in the city coming back as an adult. When I was living out of state, people would respond so positively when I told them I was from Milwaukee. They would tell me how much they wanted to visit it because they heard so many good things about the food, art, and music we have. I honestly didn’t have that perspective about Milwaukee when I was growing up, but I’m so glad I came back. I’ll definitely be here for a while.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

What I love most about Milwaukee right now is that there are a lot of not only creative people, but creative people who want to make change outside the realms of art. These people are using art as a method to bringing awareness to multiple causes. Milwaukee would not be what it is today if it weren’t for the people who see its full potential in art and culture.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Genuine

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

I would love to create a cafe that was also an art lab. Different types of art materials would be provided and visitors would be encouraged to experiment with art supplies they’ve never used before. No membership needed! Just come on in for a chai and make some art!

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Wolf Peach over in Brewers Hill! I’m a big fan of brunch and they have an awesome one. Their dinner is served como viene, which encourages sharing and conversation. They also use local ingredients and have and awesome atmosphere!