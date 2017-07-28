Walker’s Reelection Now A Certainty
Foxconn deal would make him a 10 point favorite if Las Vegas offered odds.
Governor Walker’s three statewide election victories were by margins of 5, 7, and 5 percentage points.
Prior to the Foxconn deal a reasonable forecast for 2018 would have been for another victory in that range. Despite the empty Democratic bench, and the absence of any clear agenda, a hardcore retains a strong dislike of the Governor. In my opinion that would limit any talk of landslide re-elect numbers for Walker.
Foxconn obviously changes the outlook. If Las Vegas were to take bets the opening line now would be -10, meaning Walker is a 10-point favorite to win. That would be the number likely to get enough bets on both sides that bookmakers could make their desired commission profit.
Could Walker approach Tommy Thompson landslide numbers from his last three elections (+16, +37, +21)? The answer depends on whether Wisconsin Democrats can descend to an even lower level of ineptness.
Following Tommy’s 7-point margin over incumbent Tony Earl in 1986 he clobbered a credible candidate in Tom Loftus and then simply swamped Chuck Chvala and Ed Garvey.
A factor helping Dems next year is the unity they will have in support of Tammy Baldwin. That will help in turnout, something that otherwise could be dampened if their candidate for Governor is weak.
And then of course there is the wild card of all times: Donald Trump. It is impossible to predict what might occur in the next year on the national level that could re-align the Wisconsin electorate, one that voted for him (and Ron Johnson) just nine months ago.
The Journal Sentinel’s Craig Gilbert has chronicled Wisconsin’s sharp partisan divisions, perhaps the greatest among the fifty states. That was not the case in the Thompson years, a factor that keeps Walker safely in the re-elect column but not yet approaching serious landslide speculation.
More about the Foxconn Facility
- The Contrarian: Walker’s Reelection Now A Certainty - George Mitchell - Jul 28th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Foxconn Loves Wisconsin, Walker - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 27th, 2017
- Governor Walker, Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Milwaukee - Gov. Scott Walker - Jul 27th, 2017
- REALTORS® Welcome Foxconn - Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS® - Jul 27th, 2017
- MATC Statement on Foxconn - Milwaukee Area Technical College - Jul 26th, 2017
- Statement from Rep. Barca on Foxconn Economic Development Announcement - State Rep. Peter Barca - Jul 26th, 2017
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Statement on Foxconn Announcement - County Executive Chris Abele - Jul 26th, 2017
- Global High-Tech Manufacturer Foxconn Announces $10 Billion Investment, Will Create 13,000 Jobs in New Wisconsin Campus - Gov. Scott Walker - Jul 26th, 2017
- Foxconn Frenzy: Proceed with Caution - State Sen. Chris Larson - Jul 26th, 2017
- Shilling cautious on Foxconn announcement - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Jul 26th, 2017
- Op Ed: Loss of Talgo Train Hurts Foxconn Deal - James Rowen - Jul 20th, 2017
- Mayor Barrett Supports Siting Foxconn Facility in Southeastern Wisconsin - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jul 17th, 2017
- On the Air: How Likely Is It Foxconn Will Create 10,000 Jobs? - Urban Milwaukee - Jul 13th, 2017
- Murphy’s Law: Walker Building Yesterday’s Economy - Bruce Murphy - Jul 13th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Foxconn Lands in Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 10th, 2017
The Contrarian
-
The News That Wasn’tJul 25th, 2017 by George Mitchell
-
What Would Tommy Do?Jul 24th, 2017 by George Mitchell
-
Walker’s Flip Flop on Highway DeficitJul 21st, 2017 by George Mitchell
One thought on “The Contrarian: Walker’s Reelection Now A Certainty”
I like what Rep. Jimmy Anderson said and also think he should consider running against Walker next year…
“Wisconsin taxpayers should not be subsidizing private corporations at the expense of our children, schools,
and roads. And despite Governor Walker’s alleged fiscal conservatism, the truth is that he is fine with spending
money so long as it doesn’t go to you, the real hard-working taxpayers of our state. The Republican-controlled
legislature and Governor Walker have consistently asked you to tighten your belt or have rejected other
opportunities to create family sustaining jobs, but when a multinational corporation wants a multibillion-dollar
handout, Governor Walker more than bends over backwards. All the while, our schools struggle to stay open,
Main Street is littered with potholes, and huge numbers of Wisconsinites cannot even drink the water coming
out of their taps. That’s not leadership”