The Contrarian

Walker’s Reelection Now A Certainty

Foxconn deal would make him a 10 point favorite if Las Vegas offered odds.

By - Jul 28th, 2017 12:23 pm
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email
Gov. Scott Walker. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Gov. Scott Walker. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Governor Walker’s three statewide election victories were by margins of 5, 7, and 5 percentage points.

Prior to the Foxconn deal a reasonable forecast for 2018 would have been for another victory in that range. Despite the empty Democratic bench, and the absence of any clear agenda, a hardcore retains a strong dislike of the Governor. In my opinion that would limit any talk of landslide re-elect numbers for Walker.

Foxconn obviously changes the outlook. If Las Vegas were to take bets the opening line now would be -10, meaning Walker is a 10-point favorite to win. That would be the number likely to get enough bets on both sides that bookmakers could make their desired commission profit.

That line will move if the Legislature OKs the necessary special legislation and if there is a clear vision of when a shovel would turn earth for a Foxconn site.

Could Walker approach Tommy Thompson landslide numbers from his last three elections (+16, +37, +21)? The answer depends on whether Wisconsin Democrats can descend to an even lower level of ineptness.

Following Tommy’s 7-point margin over incumbent Tony Earl in 1986 he clobbered a credible candidate in Tom Loftus and then simply swamped Chuck Chvala and Ed Garvey.

A factor helping Dems next year is the unity they will have in support of Tammy Baldwin. That will help in turnout, something that otherwise could be dampened if their candidate for Governor is weak.

And then of course there is the wild card of all times: Donald Trump. It is impossible to predict what might occur in the next year on the national level that could re-align the Wisconsin electorate, one that voted for him (and Ron Johnson) just nine months ago.

The Journal Sentinel’s Craig Gilbert has chronicled Wisconsin’s sharp partisan divisions, perhaps the greatest among the fifty states. That was not the case in the Thompson years, a factor that keeps Walker safely in the re-elect column but not yet approaching serious landslide speculation.

More about the Foxconn Facility

Categories: Politics, The Contrarian

One thought on “The Contrarian: Walker’s Reelection Now A Certainty”

  1. Duane Snyder says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I like what Rep. Jimmy Anderson said and also think he should consider running against Walker next year…

    “Wisconsin taxpayers should not be subsidizing private corporations at the expense of our children, schools,
    and roads. And despite Governor Walker’s alleged fiscal conservatism, the truth is that he is fine with spending
    money so long as it doesn’t go to you, the real hard-working taxpayers of our state. The Republican-controlled
    legislature and Governor Walker have consistently asked you to tighten your belt or have rejected other
    opportunities to create family sustaining jobs, but when a multinational corporation wants a multibillion-dollar
    handout, Governor Walker more than bends over backwards. All the while, our schools struggle to stay open,
    Main Street is littered with potholes, and huge numbers of Wisconsinites cannot even drink the water coming
    out of their taps. That’s not leadership”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *