Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Northwestern Mutual’s 34-story apartment tower under construction at 777 N. Van Buren St. has a name and a marketing plan. Now known as 7Seventy7, since we last covered the project in early May it has grown substantially taller and is largely covered in striking blue-tinted glass. The project is slated to open to residents in summer 2018. A marketing website for the project is now live.

When complete, the $100 million project will rise 34 floors and include 322 high-end apartments, 1,400 parking spaces and first-floor commercial space. It is being designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz. CD Smith is leading the general contracting. Magnusson Klemencic Associates is providing structural engineering services for the project.

The huge number of parking spaces in the building is needed to accommodate the company’s new 32-floor Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project. The 1.1 million square-foot office complex includes no significant parking component. It is scheduled to open on August 21st.

The second tower, which includes 14 penthouse apartments on the upper floors, will include “a 9th floor rooftop swimming pool, an outdoor fire pit, an indoor golf simulator, a large fitness center and an amenities room on the 34th floor,” according to a release by the company. The apartments will be located on the upper 25 floors in the building with tenants parking in underground levels of the garage.

Northwestern Mutual acquired and demolished a number of buildings on the block over many years to assemble the site, including The Vermont Apartments and Hollitz Building as well as buildings at 604 E. Mason St., 624 E. Mason St., 771 N. Van Buren St. and 795 N. Van Buren St.

Photos

Renderings