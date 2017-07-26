That’s one expert’s description of how Foxconn, a Taiwanese-based manufacturer of consumer electronics, approaches negotiations over incentives to lure its facilities.
State Senate Republican leader Scott Fitzgerald, who has been privy to the secret negotiations, described the giveaway being offered as potentially including, “huge, big numbers.”
The public, the press and elected officials need to ask some tough questions about what’s on the table and demand some straight answers, now.
Questions like: Will state funds that could repay the millions stripped from K-12 public schools by Gov. Walker and Republicans instead be diverted to boost the profits of a foreign-based corporation?
Or a real basic question, like just how many jobs, exactly, are being promised by Foxconn?
The history of Foxconn promising major investments in facilities and gaudy numbers of jobs versus the reality of what they do, or don’t, deliver ought to create more skepticism.
In Pennsylvania, a 2013 promise to invest $30 million in a new manufacturing facility remains unfulfilled. Overtures in Arizona and Colorado have produced nothing. In fact, there is a global pattern of Foxconn not delivering on promised investments in facilities or job creation.
Today we can’t, or won’t, pay to adequately maintain the roads we already have. Will scarce resources be committed to build roads to nowhere in southeastern Wisconsin, and leave roads and bridges used by actual people going to actual jobs across the state crumbling?
What else don’t we know about the alleged jobs we may pay mightily to lure? Certainly Foxconn’s reputation as an employer raises red flags. In 2010 over a dozen workers at Chinese Foxconn operations reportedly committed suicide or attempted to kill themselves by jumping off rooftops. The company responded by installing “safety nets.”
Wisconsin factories might not need “suicide nets,” but what assurances will we have on working conditions? Will employees be able to choose to be represented by a union? Will they have health care benefits? What will the jobs pay?
And, finally, what happens if Foxconn doesn’t keep promises of investments and job creation? Once spent, will state taxpayers be able to recover the “big, huge numbers” of their dollars thrown at this overseas-based corporate giant?
As part of the efforts to lure Foxconn to Michigan, their legislature passed a tax giveaway worth roughly $200 million per year for 10 years, a $2 billion floor.
In Wisconsin, we have seen Republicans adopt a tax giveaway that nearly eliminates taxes on manufacturing, without requiring job creation. Gov. Walker’s Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has been a piggy bank for campaign supporters, even giving out a loan that was used by a recipient to make payments on his luxury sports car.
Wisconsin has a hard-working, well-qualified workforce and limitless potential if we believe and invest in ourselves. Or we can join a desperate race to the bottom that mortgages our future for the short-term political gain of Gov. Walker and his fellow Republicans.
Which path will our elected officials choose in their pursuit of Foxconn? It’s time for answers.
This column original ran in The Cap Times.
Scot Ross is the executive director of One Wisconsin Now.
9 thoughts on “Op Ed: Will State Get Conned by Foxconn?”
There are many reasons to be concerned and cautious. $1 billion to $3 billion in incentives. The pledge to build in Pennsylvania that never happened. The Wisconsin State Journal says many of the jobs will be filled by Illinois residents. And so on.
Seems like a negative view of what clearly is a positive development for Wisconsin. Would like to see much more of this. Appreciate the work done to make this happen.
But that’s the thing. It isn’t clearly a positive development yet. It could be, but ask Pennsylvania how they feel about Foxconn.
While I’m skeptical… or rather I should say I’m weary of this deal, I’m not going to make it out to be negative before I have all the information. It’s unfortunately we’re already seeing partisan politics coming into play when this could have potentially been a bipartisan win (and still could be if incentives must be passed by members of both parties).
I think that’s exactly right at this point AG. Some healthy skepticism while hoping it works out for the best. And we definitely need more information. It was inevitable that this would become a political football as basically everything does these days.
So we can’t keep US jobs in the US but we can give billions to a Chinese company in hopes that maybe they will initially employ some 3,000 people. Man, is this country in trouble or what. Thank you President Small Hands for getting tough on China!
I don’t know how anyone could possibly suggest this is bad for Wisconsin at this stage. How will the capital be funded? What portion will be provided through Federal sources? What is the estimated net job migration expected? How will upfront investments in education sector be impacted? How will these impact cash flows for schools and colleges? How are these offset by tuition and state funding? What is the net increase in payroll taxes expected for the county, city and state? How does that change over time? How will these be distributed to Milwaukee county and city? The size of the incentives cannot be scrutinized until the broader business case is understood.
Not bad at this stage, but skeptical (as we all should be). This is partly why some are skeptical (and your questions are good ones):
-Getting the the company to come to Wisconsin would take $1 billion to $3 billion in incentives paid over up to 15 years, sources said. At least parts of the package would be tied to job creation.
If the deal cost $1 billion and the company created 10,000 jobs, the government would spend $100,000 per job. And a $3 billion deal with that many jobs would cost $300,000 per job.
Steve Deller, a professor of agriculture and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said a $3 billion deal over 15 years is likely “too pricey in terms of potential economic benefit back to the state.”
“Throwing money into incentive makes a slippery slope,” he said. “(People) get so wrapped up in the winning game, in the headline of ‘we got it’ that they lose sight in a pretty steep price. Hard to say because we don’t know what the package looks like.”
http://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2017/07/26/scott-walker-heads-d-c-trump-prepares-wisconsin-foxconn-announcement/512077001/
I’m sure both sides are throwing out maximum opportunity scenarios at this stage to get to the next step. I would also guess that criticisms of the size of investment are using current day economics and measuring cost against this one deal rather than a multi-year/multi-deal growth scenario.