$8.5 Million Reasons Why GOP Expanding Vouchers
Multi millions in campaign donations, mostly from out-of-state voucher supporters.
Assembly and Senate Republican lawmakers wrangling over the proposed 2017-19 state budget agree on at least one major policy item: More state spending and higher income eligibility limits for the state’s school voucher programs, whose supporters spend millions of dollars to elect GOP candidates.
Currently, families with an annual income at less than 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which is about $45,260 for a family of four, qualify for private school vouchers from the state.
Assembly Republicans, who hold a 64-35 majority, have proposed giving private-school vouchers to families at 300 percent of the poverty level, which amounts to an annual income of about $73,400 for a family of four. Senate Republicans, who hold a 20-13 majority, want to raise the income limit to 220 percent, which amounts to an annual income of about $53,400 for a family of four.
The state’s school voucher program, which was originally intended to help poor families, provides state tax dollars to allow pupils to attend private and religious schools. School vouchers are generally supported by Republicans as an alternative to state-funded public schools. Most Democrats claim voucher programs are ineffective, unaccountable, and reduce resources for public education.
Between January 2010 and December 2016, mostly out-of-state school voucher interests doled out about $8.5 million for direct campaign contributions and outside election spending in legislative and statewide races – nearly all of it to support Republican candidates.
Special interest outside election spending by the pro-voucher American Federation for Children, which was founded by President Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, totaled about $6.4 million between January 2010 and December 2016. A leader of the American Federation for Children in Wisconsin is none other than the disgraced former Speaker of the Assembly, Republican Scott Jensen.
Campaign contributions by mostly out-of-state millionaires and billionaires who support vouchers totaled about $2.1 million.
Topping the list of pro-voucher contributors to legislative and statewide candidates in Wisconsin since January 2010 were Robert and Patricia Kern, of Waukesha, founders of Generac Corp., about $283,000; Foster and Lynnette Friess, of Jackson, Wyo., owners of Friess Associates, $162,200; and Dennis Kuester, of Milwaukee, retired chairman of M&I Bank, and his wife, Sandy, $126,400.
Top recipients of pro-voucher cash since January 2010 were Republican Gov. Scott Walker, about $1.3 million; GOP Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, about $104,890; and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, $63,650.
The two houses have been unable to resolve their differences over transportation, tax and education policy and spending in the proposed budget, which was supposed to take effective July 1.
8 thoughts on “Campaign Cash: $8.5 Million Reasons Why GOP Expanding Vouchers”
This isn’t news, this is propaganda. Unlike the special interest teacher unions which provide several multiples more campaign money to anti-voucher democrats, none of the executives summarized above receive any financial benefits for their campaign contributions to pro-voucher politicians. We all know that the democrats are anti-voucher because they are owned by the teacher unions, and that the democrats will sell out poor students and the taxpayers for whatever the teacher unions want including protecting bad teachers and failed public schools. So who is actually providing and accepting dirty money in this debate? Where is Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s investigation of all that dirty anti-voucher money for which there is a real quid pro quo payoff?
“This isn’t news, this is propaganda.”
Like your post in other words? Same old nonsense about Democrats and teachers not caring about poor students. Since voucher schools perform so poorly one could say pro-voucher people and groups don’t care about poor students. Rather, they want to make sure religious propaganda can be forced upon more and more young people.
Where does it state “Editorial or Opinion” on this propaganda piece? Or do you consider this “news”? I guess Urban Milwaukee has become just another one-sided lefty blog site. Maybe I was mistaken by considering Urban Milwaukee as a “News” site operated by “journalists”. But every once in a while the hypocrisy of the site merits wasting my time to point out the BS. I never claimed or implied my comment in the reader comment area is news- got it? I merely made a comment with an opinion backed by facts- teacher unions benefit financially from campaign contributions to democrats, at the cost to students and taxpayers. Considering Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is so righteous about dirty campaign money, they obviously are big-time hypocrites for supporting the dirty money anti-voucher teacher unions and democrats. But tell me how their campaign contributions don’t stink….
We are all so fortunate to have you take time out of your busy day and point out perceived hypocrisy on Urban Milwaukee. Where would we be without your services?
Bill Marsh: the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has throughout its history released reports on all campaign finance issues, regardless of party, most recently as on the spending for superintendent, where liberal Tony Evers spent the most and also benefitted from outside donations by the Greater Wisconsin Committee (which has traditionally gotten contributions from teachers union):: http://urbanmilwaukee.com/2017/07/21/campaign-cash-superintendents-race-cost-1-million/ But the reality is that Republicans have had control of state government since 2011 and the vast majority of laws passed since then — and donations relevant to that — have involved Republicans.
“But the reality is that Republicans have had control of state government since 2011 and the vast majority of laws passed since then — and donations relevant to that — have involved Republicans.”
To echo Bruce, clearly campaign finance is of prime importance to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. They have been writing about that issue since 1995.
Bruce Murphy: But the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign didn’t imply that Tony Evers was voting differently because of those campaign contributions like this piece does.
Nor did WDC specify the interests of those interest groups beyond backing democrats. WDC did do this with the conservative group. This obviously leaves the impression that the democratic candidates are more independent of their donors.
I think its possible its not done on purpose but the bias is there nonetheless.
Cause one is about an election (so voting on particular issues didn’t come up) and the other a specific issue?