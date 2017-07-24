Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Echelon Milwaukee, a local chapter of the National Young Adult Auxiliary of The Salvation Army, invited guests for “Dinner in the Alley,” a unique event that raises money to help end homelessness. All proceeds from the event go to the Emergency Lodge, The Salvation Army’s homeless shelter.

Last year’s event was was held in the alley next to the Grain Exchange, 225 E. Michigan St., and featured a long table where all the guests sat and dined in a truly urban setting. This year’s dinner was set to take place in Black Cat Alley at 2122 N. Prospect Ave. — you can’t get a more colorful sounding alley than that — but it was moved to Good City Brewing on 2108 N. Farwell Ave. due to the rain.

The guests, which included Milwaukee Journal Sentinel President Chris Stegman, WISN Anchor Melinda Davenport, and Local Recording Artist Lex Allen, were clad in red in keeping with the color scheme of The Salvation Army. In addition to dining, guests got to see a live painting of the event from Katie Geis, listen to a live performance from Local Artist Isaiah Joshua, and even see a fire dance from Imaginez Ensemblez Co-Artistic Director Ariel Begley.

Our photos capture the action.

